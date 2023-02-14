Airbnb Options Traders Betting On Stock Falling This Much By Friday

Change location
By Priya Nigam,
Several major companies, including The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO ), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR ) and Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
On CNBC’s " Options Action ," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Airbnb traded at over 2x average daily options volume on Monday.
Options markets are implying a move of +/-9% by the end of the week.
There were buyers of 5,952 of the February 100-puts at an average price of $1.03 per contract, Khouw mentioned.
The traders expect Airbnb’s stock dropping at least 15% by Friday.
Price Action : Shares of Airbnb gained 6.9% to close at $116.42 on Monday.
Photo: Airbnb
