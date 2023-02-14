Several major companies, including The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO ), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR ) and Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.

On CNBC’s " Options Action ," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Airbnb traded at over 2x average daily options volume on Monday.

Options markets are implying a move of +/-9% by the end of the week.

There were buyers of 5,952 of the February 100-puts at an average price of $1.03 per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The traders expect Airbnb’s stock dropping at least 15% by Friday.

Price Action : Shares of Airbnb gained 6.9% to close at $116.42 on Monday.

Photo: Airbnb

This article Airbnb Options Traders Betting On Stock Falling This Much By Friday originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.