Cytek Biosciences Acquires Flow Cytometry & Imaging Business From DiaSorin
By Vandana Singh,9 days ago
- DiaSorin's subsidiary Luminex Corporation will sell its Flow Cytometry & Imaging (FCI) business unit to Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB ). Deal terms were not disclosed .
- The FCI business unit, acquired by Luminex in October 2018, is based on conventional flow cytometry and image-based flow cytometry instrumentation, providing insights into all facets of cellular phenotypes and morphology.
- The FCI business unit includes dedicated commercial, operations, R&D, and supporting personnel.
- An existing installed base of more than 7,000 instruments will be under the Cytek umbrella following the acquisition, expanding the company's global commercial footprint.
- The decision to sell the FCI business unit to Cytek aligns with the strategic priorities communicated to investors during the Capital Market Day in December 2021.
- By adding first-to-market Amnis imaging flow cytometers to its robust lineup of cell analysis solutions, Cytek will be able to provide researchers and scientists with tools that combine high-resolution cell images with the speed, sensitivity, and phenotyping abilities of flow cytometry.
- Adding Guava flow cytometers will expand Cytek's core instrument offerings, adding cost-effective, entry-level, and personal instrument options to broaden the market and research areas it services.
- Price Action: CTKB shares closed at $13.00 on Monday.
