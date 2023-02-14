Open in App
Harris County, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

SUV driver killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler on I-45 in north Harris County

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXkVH_0kmr7xq300

The driver of an SUV is dead after a fiery crash with an 18-wheeler on the I-45 North Freeway in north Harris County.

All lanes have reopened in the outbound lanes near the merge with the Hardy Toll Road -- heading into The Woodlands -- hours after the deadly crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of the SUV is dead after a collision with an 18-wheeler.

An investigator at the scene said the driver of the SUV rear-ended the flatbed trailer being pulled by the 18-wheeler.

Officials suspect the driver may have been speeding when the collision happened.

Deputies said the SUV was stuck behind the 18-wheeler for a distance before eventually breaking free and hitting the sidewall.

"It appears that they stuck together for a long distance. They then separated. One went left and one went right," Capt. Anthony McConnell said.

The crash caused the SUV to catch on fire. The one person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, investigators are working to determine if the driver of the SUV was drowsy or possibly intoxicated.

Video from the scene shows what remained of the car sitting on the left shoulder of the freeway.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt and remained on scene.

Deputies said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Harris County, TX newsLocal Harris County, TX
46 rounds recovered after intoxicated gunman unleashes attack in Humble neighborhood, deputies say
Humble, TX1 day ago
Intoxicated neighbor upset with barking next door opens fire into Atascocita home, deputies say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Hourslong SWAT standoff at Cypress home ends peacefully after kidnapping suspect surrenders: HCSO
Cypress, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Only on 13: Footage shows suspect dumping toddler out of stolen car and onto busy road in SW Houston
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Man shot and killed younger brother during argument in Willis, Montgomery County deputies say
Willis, TX14 hours ago
Driver obliges to ride request, then loses car with child inside, Houston police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Video shows wanted carjackers pull sleeping man from car and hit him in head on Houston's southside
Houston, TX1 day ago
16-year-old dead and 1 rider injured after SUV intentionally hit dirt bike in SW Houston, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Gunman who killed man headed to work went through victim's pockets before running off, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Father fatally shoots daughter's boyfriend during argument after night out, Houston police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man wanted in connection to illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston, Pct. 3 deputies say
Houston, TX1 day ago
HPD saves 2 human smuggling victims and arrests suspect at SW Houston gas station
Houston, TX2 days ago
HPD investigating woman's death after her body was found on porch of abandoned building in Montrose
Houston, TX2 days ago
Pawn shop robbery suspect armed with axe connected to another jewelry theft, Houston police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman allegedly left child while fleeing theft scene at Dillard's in Deerbrook Mall, police said
Humble, TX2 days ago
Semi carrying van on I-10 hits Washington Avenue overpass, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
'It wasn't fair': Family of 14-year-old killed at friend's house in Galena Park speaks out
Galena Park, TX2 days ago
Firefighters investigating what sparked flames at abandoned warehouse building in Houston's East End
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man stabbed during argument inside LA Fitness lobby in League City, police say
League City, TX2 days ago
Kidnapping and rape suspect at center of Cypress standoff given $150K bond, court documents show
Cypress, TX1 day ago
Unlicensed Houston woman gets 8 years in jail as plea deal for deadly 2018 cosmetic procedure
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston officials talk 'de-escalation' training for law enforcement to prevent violent outcomes
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy