Billings, MT
Q2 News

Man killed crossing Billings railroad tracks

By Q2 News,

9 days ago
BILLINGS - A man was killed early Tuesday when he was hit by a train while crossing the railroad tracks in downtown Billings.

Billings police said the incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. near 29th Street. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The road at 29th Street was blocked and police said on social media it was unknown when it would reopen. Police did not specify if the blocked portion of the road was North 29th Street or South 29th Street or both.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

