Five Things to Avoid in a Job Interview

A lot of career advice surrounding the interview process focuses on what to do. But what about things that you should absolutely avoid during a job interview? Here’s what to avoid, according to Forbes.

Lacking company knowledge

If you don’t have basic information about the company, it shows that you didn’t do your research, writes Forbes contributor Jack Kelly. It also gives the employers the message that you don’t really care about getting the job.

Jumping into salary, benefits, and vacation

It’s not a good idea to start discussing salary and paid time off immediately. Start out by thanking the interviewer and talking about the research you did for the company. Focus on cultivating the relationship, then save the money talk for last.

Getting too comfortable

Nothing is wrong with being friendly, but letting your guard down and slipping in an inappropriate joke or two is going to be seen as unprofessional.

Talking poorly about your past employers

Even if you had a toxic workplace, speaking poorly about your last employer can be interpreted as being likely to talk behind others’ backs.

Speaking like a corporate drone

Dropping corporate buzzwords may not have the impact that you think it does. Making yourself sound human is more important. It’s also essential to demonstrate politeness and courtesy to all of the employees including the interviewers.

