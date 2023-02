Boxing Scene

Canelo On Possible Bivol Sequel: "I Know I'm Gonna Beat Him In The Rematch" By Hans Themistode, 9 days ago

By Hans Themistode, 9 days ago

Hands clasped over their mouths, heads hung low despondently, and an indelible look of disbelief was etched onto the faces of Canelo Alvarez’s fans. Heading ...