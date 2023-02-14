Madison's Jayden Jeffries shares Division I District 6 Player of the Year honors
By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal,
9 days ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP — When you score 23 points a game and add 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior, people tend to take notice.
And the coaches in District 6 noticed Madison's Jayden Jeffries. The do-it-all small forward was named co-Division I District 6 Player of the Year along with Tiffin Columbain's Logan Beaston for the 2022-23 season as announced by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.
Jeffries put up an insane stat line while leading the Rams to a .500 record for the second consecutive year. Jeffries eclipsed the 1,000-career point milestone earlier this season in a loss to Lexington becoming just the ninth player in program history to do so.
He was joined on first team All-District 6 by teammate Seven Allen who averaged 18 points and 4.6 rebounds a game for the Rams. Ashland's Grayson Steury also earned first team honors after scoring 22 points a night.
Here is the complete list of Division I All-District 6 honorees.
