Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man arrested following drug investigation

By Michael Mahar,

9 days ago

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man was arrested on Wednesday, January 11, relating to a drug sale investigation. Naseem Pass, 24, faces multiple charges.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Pass on January 11 relating to a drug sale investigation. He was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Deputies did not mention what tipped off the investigation.

Pass was arraigned at Rensselaer County Court and taken to the Rensselaer County Jail. He was later taken to the Ulster County Jail, where he had additional unrelated charges pending. He is set to reappear in Rensselaer County Court at a later date.

