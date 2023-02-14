Who is in, out and on the bubble of the boys basketball playoffs

This one is all settled. AHS is the district champion.
DISTRICT 4-4A
WHO'S IN: Canyon, Randall, West Plains, Hereford
WHO'S OUT: Perryton, Pampa, Dumas, Borger
This one is all settled, as well. Canyon is the district champion and Hereford's thrilling OT win over Perryton puts the Whitefaces in the postseason.
DISTRICT 1-3A
WHO'S IN: Spearman, Bushland, Dalhart, Canadian
WHO'S OUT: River Road, Tulia
Aside from the district champion, this one is settled as well. Spearman and Bushland are each 7-2 in district and will play River road and Tulia tonight, respectively. This one may come down to a coin flip.
DISTRICT 2-3A
WHO'S IN: Childress, Shallowater, Idalou
WHO'S OUT: Slaton
ON THE BUBBLE: Abernathy, Lubbock Roosevelt
The district championship is still up for grabs as is the last spot, though Abernathy is 4-5 and Roosevelt is 3-6. Childress and Shallowater are 8-1 and the Wildcats play Slaton tonight, which is 0-9.
This one is all settled aside from the district champ. Lamesa and Littlefield are each 9-2.
DISTRICT 1-2A
WHO'S IN: Gruver, Stratford, Booker
WHO'S OUT: Sunray
ON THE BUBBLE: Sanford-Fritch, West Texas
Gruver is the district champ. WT and Fritch are each 3-6, but the Comanches play Stratford tonight while the Eagles play 0-9 Sunray. Fritch has the inside track for the final playoff spot in that sense, but anything can happen.
DISTRICT 2-2A
WHO'S IN: Clarendon, Wellington, Quanah, Wheeler
WHO'S OUT: Shamrock, Memphis
All the spots are determined, now it comes down to the district champ. Clarendon and Wellington are each 8-1, Clarendon hosts Quanah tonight while Wellington hosts Memphis. This one could be determined by a coin flip or an additional game.
DISTRICT 3-2A
WHO'S IN: Farwell, Panhandle, Vega
WHO'S OUT: Highland Park
ON THE BUBBLE: Bovina, Boys Ranch
Farwell is the district champ. Bovina is 3-6, while Boys Ranch is 2-7. But, Bovina plays Farwell tonight while Boys Ranch plays Panhandle. The Mustangs have the advantage here, but it's still up for grabs.
DISTRICT 1-1A
WHO'S IN: Follett, Miami, McLean, Fort Elliot
WHO'S OUT: Lefors, Kelton, Darrouzett
This one is all wrapped up as Follett is the district champ.
DISTRICT 2-1A
WHO'S IN: Silverton, Groom, Valley, Hedley
WHO'S OUT: Claude, White Deer
This one is complete. Silverton is the district champ.
