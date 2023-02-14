Open in App
Who is in, out and on the bubble of the boys basketball playoffs

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxG92_0kmr5HHJ00

Tonight is the final evening of the regular season. With the girls playoffs underway, and taking some attention, here's where everything stands entering the final evening for the boys.

DISTRICT 3-5A

WHO'S IN: Amarillo High, Palo Duro, Tascosa, Plainview

WHO'S OUT: Caprock

This one is all settled. AHS is the district champion.

DISTRICT 4-4A

WHO'S IN: Canyon, Randall, West Plains, Hereford

WHO'S OUT: Perryton, Pampa, Dumas, Borger

This one is all settled, as well. Canyon is the district champion and Hereford's thrilling OT win over Perryton puts the Whitefaces in the postseason.

DISTRICT 1-3A

WHO'S IN: Spearman, Bushland, Dalhart, Canadian

WHO'S OUT: River Road, Tulia

Aside from the district champion, this one is settled as well. Spearman and Bushland are each 7-2 in district and will play River road and Tulia tonight, respectively. This one may come down to a coin flip.

DISTRICT 2-3A

WHO'S IN: Childress, Shallowater, Idalou

WHO'S OUT: Slaton

ON THE BUBBLE: Abernathy, Lubbock Roosevelt

The district championship is still up for grabs as is the last spot, though Abernathy is 4-5 and Roosevelt is 3-6. Childress and Shallowater are 8-1 and the Wildcats play Slaton tonight, which is 0-9.

DISTRICT 3-3A

WHO'S IN: Lamesa, Littlefield, Brownfield, Dimmitt

WHO'S OUT: Denver City, Muleshoe, Friona

This one is all settled aside from the district champ. Lamesa and Littlefield are each 9-2.

DISTRICT 1-2A

WHO'S IN: Gruver, Stratford, Booker

WHO'S OUT: Sunray

ON THE BUBBLE: Sanford-Fritch, West Texas

Gruver is the district champ. WT and Fritch are each 3-6, but the Comanches play Stratford tonight while the Eagles play 0-9 Sunray. Fritch has the inside track for the final playoff spot in that sense, but anything can happen.

DISTRICT 2-2A

WHO'S IN: Clarendon, Wellington, Quanah, Wheeler

WHO'S OUT: Shamrock, Memphis

All the spots are determined, now it comes down to the district champ. Clarendon and Wellington are each 8-1, Clarendon hosts Quanah tonight while Wellington hosts Memphis. This one could be determined by a coin flip or an additional game.

DISTRICT 3-2A

WHO'S IN: Farwell, Panhandle, Vega

WHO'S OUT: Highland Park

ON THE BUBBLE: Bovina, Boys Ranch

Farwell is the district champ. Bovina is 3-6, while Boys Ranch is 2-7. But, Bovina plays Farwell tonight while Boys Ranch plays Panhandle. The Mustangs have the advantage here, but it's still up for grabs.

DISTRICT 1-1A

WHO'S IN: Follett, Miami, McLean, Fort Elliot

WHO'S OUT: Lefors, Kelton, Darrouzett

This one is all wrapped up as Follett is the district champ.

DISTRICT 2-1A

WHO'S IN: Silverton, Groom, Valley, Hedley

WHO'S OUT: Claude, White Deer

This one is complete. Silverton is the district champ.

DISTRICT 3-1A

WHO'S IN: Texline, Wildorado, Adrian, Pringle-Morse

WHO'S OUT: Hartley

Texline is the district champion. Everything else is settled here as well.

DISTRICT 4-1A

WHO'S IN: Nazareth, Happy, Springlake-Earth

WHO'S OUT: Lazbuddie

ON THE BUBBLE: Hart, Kress

Nazareth is the district champion. Hart and Kress are each 3-7 and there are no regular season games scheduled tonight for this district. No word on potential play-in games yet.

