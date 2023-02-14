Transfer portal breakdown: 7 better-than-you-might’ve-thought transfer classes

From left, Maryland coach Mike Locksley, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and UCF coach Gus Malzahn. (Photos from Getty Images)

When the transfer portal open window period began December 5, the assumption was Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and USC coach Lincoln Riley would bring in highly rated transfer classes.

Kiffin and Norvell had shown an ability to mine the transfer portal for solid talent. Riley needed to go to the portal again because he still was in the process of rebuilding his program. And Dillingham and Sanders were new coaches whose rosters needed to be churned.

Well, those five indeed hit it big in the portal. But there were some other coaches who flew under the radar a bit in terms of putting together strong transfer portal classes. One, in fact, put together the highest-rated class in the On3 team rankings despite three or four coaches in his own league getting more attention.

Here are seven transfer classes that are stronger than you might have thought they’d be when the transfer portal window opened. The schools are listed alphabetically.

Arkansas

2022 record: 7-6

3 most important transfers: WR Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M-Commerce), QB Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina), S Al Walcott (Baylor)

The buzz: There were high expectations for the Hogs last season – they were in the preseason top 25 – but breakdowns on both sides of the ball led to the mediocre finish. There are two new coordinators (Dan Enos on offense, Travis Williams on defenses), and there also are 11 newcomers who arrived via the transfer portal. Arkansas has re-made its receiving corps with Armstrong, Tyrone Broden (Bowling Green) and Isaac TeSlaa (Division II Hillsdale). Armstrong looks to be a potential No. 1 receiver. All are at least 6 feet 4, with Broden the nation’s tallest wide receiver at 6-7. Walcott was Baylor’s second-leading tackler in 2022 and adds a veteran presence in the secondary. LB Antonio Grier (USF) and CB Lorando “Snax” Johnson (Baylor) also figure to start. Grier was hurt in 2022, but starred in 2021. Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri) and John Morgan (Pitt) have some pass-rush skills; neither is a star, but both can be steady and productive. Josh Braun (Florida) could start at guard or tackle, and at the least will be in the rotation. Criswell figures as the potential starting quarterback in 2024 while providing a solid backup plan this fall.

Iowa

2022 record: 8-5

3 most important transfers: TE Erick All (Michigan), LB Nick Jackson (Virginia), QB Cade McNamara (Michigan)

The buzz: First, give it up to Kirk Ferentz for finally realizing it’s OK to go to the transfer portal for help. Second, give it up to Ferentz for bringing in guys who are going to help this fall. Jackson was one of the top linebackers available in the portal and should slide right into the starting lineup for a defense that lost its two starting inside ’backers; he has made 324 tackles in the past three seasons. McNamara led Michigan to the 2021 College Football Playoff. He lost the starting job in ’22 to J.J. McCarthy, but he still provides an upgrade for the Hawkeyes. All should be a nice fit for an offense that extensively features the tight end. He has the skill set to lead Iowa in receiving. C Rusty Feth (Miami of Ohio) seems an almost-certain starter on a line that was pushed around far too often last season. OT Daijon Parker (Division II Saginaw Valley State) originally was headed to Virginia out of the portal; he will push for a starting job at right tackle. Iowa has lost numerous receivers to the portal the past two years, but brought in one in Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern). He is the son of longtime NFL WR Willie “Flipper” Anderson. Anderson had a good freshman season, with 42 receptions (14.6) and seven TDs in 2022. He has a nice upside and three seasons of eligibility.

Maryland

2022 record: 8-5

3 most important transfers: OT Gottlieb Ayedze (Frostburg State), WR Tyrese Chambers (FIU), CB Ja’Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati)

The buzz: Maryland is in the Big Ten East, where it must play Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State every season. The Terps are 1-11 against that quartet in the past three full seasons (not counting 2020). But Mike Locksley’s transfer portal additions will help this fall. Ayedze, a Division II All-America, was invited to the Senior Bowl. But he turned down the invitation and decided to use his final year of eligibility with the Terps; he should start at left tackle. Another transfer, Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central), figures to take over at a vacant guard spot. Chambers is coming off a 51-catch season. But it’s what he did in 2021, when he averaged an eye-opening 23.9 yards per catch on 45 receptions, that should excite Terps fans. FIU changed coaches after the 2021 season, and that led to some offensive tweaks and fewer big plays for Chambers. But Chambers’ ability to get deep could mean some big plays for him and starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Chambers had nine TD catches in ’21 – and averaged a staggering 51.6 yards on those TDs. WR Kaden Prather (West Virginia) should be a nice complementary weapon for Tagovailoa. Sheppard began his career at Cincinnati as a safety but moved to corner to replace first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. He finished with 50 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2022 after spending his first three seasons as a reserve safety. He should move right into the starting lineup for the Terps. EDGE Donnell Brown (St. Francis, Pa.) should be a nice depth piece for a defense that must be more disruptive. He had 14.5 tackles for loss in earning Northeast Conference defensive player of the year honors. Maryland was 95th nationally with 63 TFL in 2022. S Avantae Williams (Miami), DT Jordan Phillips (Tennessee) and OT Marcus Dumervil (LSU) will provide depth at their positions.

Tyrese Chabers was a productive wide receiver at FIU, and he was one of the most dangerous deep threats in the nation in 2021. (Courtesy of FIU Athletics)

UCF

2022 record: 9-5

3 most important transfers: OT Marcellus Marshall (Kent State), C Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), S Jireh Wilson (East Carolina)

The buzz: The Knights are making the move to the Big 12, and Gus Malzahn and his staff were aggressive in the portal for the second year in a row. UCF is losing three o-line starters. In Marshall (a first-team All-MAC guy at Kent State) and Schmidt (second-team All-Mountain West), two holes are filled. Marshall was a left tackle at Kent State, but could play on the right side or even guard. OT Amari Kight (Alabama) didn’t play much with the Tide, but, at the least, figures to be in the rotation. Wilson is a big hitter who should fit nicely in UCF’s scheme. He was a three-year starter for East Carolina, and has the size (6-3, 219) and versatility to play a hybrid safety/linebacker role. CB Fred Davis II (Clemson) and S DeJordan Mask (Texas State) also figure in UCF’s rebuild of its secondary. Davis hasn’t done near as much as Mask or Wilson, but is talented. Two SEC transfers – Trent Whittemore (Florida) and Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky) – add depth at wide receiver.

UCLA

2022 record: 9-4

3 most important transfers: G Spencer Holstege (Purdue), RB Carson Steele (Ball State), WR J.Michael Sturdivant (California)

The buzz: Chip Kelly doesn’t get enough credit for the work he has done in the past two years in the transfer portal. Kelly deserves mention along with Norvell and Kiffin as “Portal King.” Sturdivant was one of the best receivers in the Pac-12 and was a freshman All-America; he figures to be UCLA’s No. 1 receiver. Steele rushed for 1,556 yards and 14 TDs, and also is a good receiver. With the departure of star RB Zach Charbonnet (himself a former transfer), Steele figures to get every opportunity to be the Bruins’ feature back. Holstege, a three-year starter at Purdue, will slide right into the starting lineup. He leaves the Boilermakers with a string of 30 consecutive starts. OT Khadere Kounta (Old Dominion) also should start. QB Colin Schlee (Kent State) figures to be the bridge to five-star QB Dante Moore; Schlee is a dual-threat guy who should put up good numbers in Kelly’s offense. Another transfer from the MAC is S Jordan Anderson (Bowling Green), who had four picks and 10 pass breakups the past two seasons. Two other new defenders are Pac-12 transfers – LB Femi Oladejo (California) and DT Keanu Williams (Oregon). Oladejo could start. The same goes for OLB Jake Heimlicher (Penn), a first-team All-Ivy League pick. Heimlicher should be part of a solid four-man EDGE rotation.

Washington

2022 record: 11-2

3 most important transfers: LB Ralen Goforth (USC), RB Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State), CB Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State)

The buzz: The Huskies were one of the nation’s biggest surprises in 2022, and they should be in the preseason top 10 for 2023. The secondary was, by far, the team’s biggest weakness in ’22 and Muhammad will help. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, finishing with 48 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups. Washington signed four corners in the early signing period, and one or two of those guys figure to play. But Muhammad is the most important new corner. Goforth lost his starting job at USC, but he will be an important depth piece for the Huskies. He’s an experienced Pac-12 veteran who should be part of a solid four-man rotation. Johnson, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry over the past two seasons, also will be part of a solid rotation. His skills as a receiver are especially noteworthy: Johnson is tied for fifth in Mississippi State history with 148 receptions. He gives QB Michael Penix Jr. another weapon in the passing game. So, too, does TE Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly). And remember that Penix led the nation in passing yards per game; giving him more weapons seems almost unfair. RB Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State) is another intraconference transfer snapped up by the Huskies. He is not a feature-back type, but as a No. 3 back behind Johnson and holdover Cameron Davis, he’s more than adequate. And keep an eye on EDGE Zach Durfee (Division II Sioux Falls). He was a high school quarterback who played defense for the first time as a redshirt freshman in 2022 – and had 11.5 sacks. If Durfee comes through at the Power 5 level, the Huskies have a chance to have the best pass rush in the Pac-12.

Wisconsin

2022 record: 7-6

3 most important transfers: WR Bryson Green (Oklahoma State), QB Tanner Mordecai (SMU), C Jake Renfro (Cincinnati)

The buzz: Wisconsin was not known for using the portal under previous coach Paul Chryst, and new coach Luke Fickell had a “developmental program” at Cincinnati. But Fickell had to go to the transfer portal to stop the Badgers’ slide in the Big Ten. He looks to have been quite successful in finding guys who can help right away. Mordecai – who began his career at Oklahoma – gives new coordinator Phil Longo an experienced passing quarterback as Wisconsin retools its offense. Mordecai threw for 7,152 yards and 72 TDs in his two seasons as SMU’s starter; Wisconsin QBs combined to throw 71 TD passes in the past five seasons. Green should be one of the beneficiaries. He flashed legit big-play potential at Oklahoma State, and has the talent and upside to be the Badgers’ No. 1 receiver. Green is one of four receivers who arrived via the portal. Renfro was a two-year starter for Fickell at Cincinnati, earning All-AAC honors in 2021. He missed the 2022 season with a knee injury but will give Fickell a solid foundation in the middle of the line. Fellow Cincinnati transfer Joe Huber was an honorable mention All-AAC pick at tackle in 2022. But with returning starters Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman, the Badgers seem set at tackle. Huber could challenge Mahlman on right side or potentially vie for a starting spot at guard. Regardless, a line that struggled at times last season should be noticeably stronger this fall. DB Jason Maitre (Boston College) started 30 games in four seasons for the Eagles – 12 at corner and 18 at safety. In that span, Maitre had 131 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups. He originally was headed to Liberty out of the portal. EDGE Darian Varner (Temple) should be a solid rotation player and provide a pass rush. K Nathanial Vakos (Ohio) was a second-team All-MAC selection who nailed a 55-yard field goal in 2022. In addition, Wisconsin brought in two young quarterbacks – Nick Evers (Oklahoma) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State). With Mordecai a one-season rental, Evers and Locke could vie for “quarterback of the future” honors.