DeSales University Hosts February & March Info Sessions

2023 is the year to pursue educational aspirations. DeSales University’s upcoming information sessions allow prospective students the chance to pursue one of the 14 MBA concentrations, One Credit Courses and certificate options, or an MS in Business Analytics.

The first no-obligation MBA info session is on Feb. 15 at 6 PM on Zoom. For an opportunity to see the beautiful campus, a sample class will be hosted on March 2 at 6 PM. A Zoom option is also available. Two other Zoom sessions follow on March 13 at noon and March 22 at 6 PM.

The virtual sessions for the Business Analytics MS will be on Feb. 28, March 28, and April 27 at 6 PM.

The university runs various information sessions for different programs on an ongoing basis. People who are interested can also schedule an appointment with a program counselor.