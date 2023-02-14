Former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White expected to take new coaching job: Newsstand

Former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White has taken a new coaching job, according to ESPN. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 14 include a new job for former Lions linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White plus much more.

It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about PSU and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an update on former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White. The Pennsylvania native will be the next defensive line coach at Akron, according to ESPN. He and Moorhead were with the Lions during 2016 as a player and coach, respectively. However, he has been the defensive line coach at New Hampshire since March 2020 after working for Moorhead as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019.

Wartman-White would be the second former Penn State staffer to join Moorhead’s staff at the Mid-American Conference school. Onetime quarterback Billy Fessler was promoted to the role of offensive coordinator at the school earlier this year.

In other news, On300 recruit and top-100 On3 Consensus junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has shaved his sizable list of offers to 11 finalists. Penn State made the cut along with Purdue, Michigan, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and USC.

The Fighting Irish held Davis-Swain’s commitment until December. That’s when he backed away from his pledge to the ACC school.

“Brandon Davis-Swain is a versatile defensive lineman with the ability to disrupt as a pass rusher from multiple spots on the front,” On3 scouting director Charles Power told BWI sister site BIue and Gold. “Initially evaluating Davis-Swain for the 2024 On300, we thought his ability as a pass rusher stood out the most. He has good initial quickness off the snap and shows the ability to dip his shoulder while also using quick hands to get past offensive linemen.”

Quote of the day

Quote of the day

“They were obviously devastated. They don’t ever want to hear that one of their commits tore their ACL before they even got there. But you know, they just got my back. They said they got my back. That helped me through it all. I got my surgery done by [Penn State’s medical team], so I mean, they’re 100 percent with me on this.

“When I get down there, they’re gonna be going through it with me. I think that’s what I needed. When they corralled around me like that, all of the staff, that just made me feel real good. So, I know that they still care about me and everything, and they always have. There’s some real good people over there.”

–PSU running back signee London Montgomery on how the Lions’ staff responded to his ACL injury.