All Michigan State games canceled after 3 die in mass shooting on Monday night

All sporting events and activities on the campus of Michigan State University have been canceled for the next 48 hours after three people were killed in a mass shooting incident at the school on Monday.

Last night, Michigan State University was the site of the latest mass shooting in the United States. It has been reported that at least three individuals have died and five others have been wounded after Anthony McRae, 43, fired shots shortly before 8:30 PM ET at two buildings on the campus. All of the victims are believed to be students.

Following the shooting, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said that several victims of the incident suffered life-threatening injuries and others were in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

The assailant in the shooting is believed to not be affiliated with the university and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the campus soon after the shooting. “We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation ( h/t ESPN ),” Rozman said.

The shootings reportedly first began at Berkey Hall where two students died. After police responded to calls and began managing the scene, local officials then received calls of a second shooting at the MSU Student Union building nearby.

Michigan State shooting latest in a wave of school mass shootings in recent years

“As a representative of Oxford, Michigan I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later,” Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said at a Tuesday press conference. “And I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools, and I would say you either care about protecting kids or you don’t. You either care about having an open and honest conversation about what is going on in our society or you don’t.”

Congresswoman Slotkin is referencing a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan where a 15-year-old student shot and killed four students, and injured seven others. Mass shootings at schools and child casualties hit record numbers in the United States in 2022.

This latest school mass shooting at Michigan State University comes less than 10 months after the tragedy at Uvalde Elementary school which saw the deaths of 19 students and two teachers and a few months removed from a shooting that saw three University of Virginia football players killed.

