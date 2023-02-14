Open in App
South Sioux City, NE
KCAU 9 News

South Sioux City to test out new type of traffic camera

By John Murphy,

9 days ago

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City will soon be testing a new type of traffic enforcement.

The system, provided by Flock Safety is capable of providing license plate reading cameras 24/7.

According to the company’s website, the cameras allow law enforcement to access information including vehicle type, make, color, license plate state, missing or covered plates, and other unique features like bumper stickers, decals, and roof racks.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said the cameras don’t read a license plate but rather the back of the vehicle, developing a profile of the vehicle.

Authorities would be contacted if the camera detects a specific vehicle on the roadways.

“It multiplies the opportunity to have eyes out there to find what we’re looking for or to record things that will help us follow up. I understand that there are some who think that Big Brother and don’t trust police but there are policies and procedures in place,” Mahon said.

Mahon said the cameras also would help in the search for stolen vehicles and could be used as a resource when an Amber Alert is issued.

