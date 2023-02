CNBC

Tesla board member says Musk doesn't mind bankruptcy if a rival builds a better car: 'That's his philosophy' By Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_, 9 days ago

By Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_, 9 days ago

Going bankrupt if it means a rival company builds a better car, according to a member of the firm's board. "I disagree whenever Elon says ...