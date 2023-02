CNBC

Inflation rose 0.5% in January, more than expected and up 6.4% from a year ago By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom, 9 days ago

By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom, 9 days ago

Inflation rose in January by 0.5% following a 0.1% increase in December, according to the consumer price index report released Tuesday. The CPI was up ...