The Free Press - TFP

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Joins Trump In Vying For The GOP Presidential Nomination

By Mike Jenkins,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTTBl_0kmr1tEj00 Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she is running for president, seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haley touted her record as South Carolina’s governor while looking to the future and the needs of the country.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley stated. “They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me, I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Haley, 51, highlighted the difference in ages between 80-year-old President Joe Biden and her challenger Trump, who’s 76. While Biden hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, he’s expected to do so in the coming weeks.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change,” Haley said in a video posted to her Twitter account. She called for a new generation of leaders, saying Biden’s record was “abysmal” and that the “Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again.”

Haley joins former President Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination. Haley served in Trump’s administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, leaving at the end of 2018 on good terms with the then-president.

