For 2nd straight night, San Diego County's coastal temperatures will drop into 30s

Daniel Traxler takes his feet off his board as he kite surfs at South Mission Beach as high winds and surf hit the San Diego coast on Tuesday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For a second straight day, overnight temperatures along the San Diego County coastline will fall into the 30s due to the cold air that was left behind by Tuesday's wild winds from Canada, the National Weather Service said.

San Diego International Airport is expected to fall to 39 degrees before dawn on Thursday. The seasonal overnight average is 52. Forecasters said Oceanside Airport will dip to 32, Camp Pendleton will slip to 33, Chula Vista will go to 36, Solana Beach will fall to 37 and Imperial Beach will drop to 38.

Forecasters also said the temperature will be in the low to mid-30s in many areas along the Interstate 15 corridor, roughly from Escondido to El Cajon.

A frost advisory will go into effect at midnight and last until 8 a.m. Thursday. The advisory covers all areas of the county west of the mountains.

The Valentine's Day winds arrived early Tuesday and gusted to 93 mph on the eastern side of Mount Laguna, 71 mph at Volcan Mountain, and 65 mph in Boulevard along eastern Interstate 8, where the winds whipped up dust devils near line dividing San Diego and Imperial counties.

The wind also gusted to 58 mph in Julian and Crestwood, 45 mph at the Borrego Springs Airport and 38 mph at the Imperial Beach Pier. Forecasters said the winds could accelerate to the 35 mph to 40 mph range elsewhere on the coast on Tuesday night.

Since the rainy season began on Oct. 1, San Diego International Airport has recorded 8.37 inches of precipitation, which is 2.43 inches above normal.

