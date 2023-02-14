Column: Upscale real estate biz comes to town; donor gives house to charity

The flashy Hollywood-based residential real estate office of The Oppenheim Group is preparing to open an office in late March near downtown La Jolla's most prominent intersection — Prospect and Girard.

The real estate agency, headquartered on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, with offices in Newport Beach and Cabo San Lucas, has added two Netflix reality TV shows, "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the OC" (Orange County) into its luxury estate sales tool kit.

Does this mean "Selling San Diego" will soon be offered on TV offering glimpses inside luxury homes and tantalizing doses of drama, intrigue and romance in La Jolla's quiet beach community?

No, at least not yet, says Jason Oppenheim, who runs the business and stars in the TV shows featuring his identical twin brother, Brett.

Although he does predict one of the existing productions, most likely "Selling the OC," will feature the La Jolla office opening. Invitations soon will be going out to VIPs and celebrity clients for a grand opening extravaganza.

His recent announcement of the impending opening on Instagram has generated nearly 35,000 "likes."

Oppenheim plans to spare no expense re-creating the firm's Beverly Hills/Hollywood chic look and pampering office atmosphere in San Diego. In fact, he plans to relocate some of the fixtures — the contemporary agent desks and comfy designer furniture that Netflix viewers have grown accustomed to seeing on the TV series.

He also plans to brick the walls of the former gallery space at 7925 Girard Ave., install a billiard table and prop up his Harley Davidson for a dynamic "Fast and Furious" vibe.

No word on whether Oppenheim will bring Niko and Zelda to visit. His two dogs are listed as part of the Oppenheim team — Niko is director of pup-lick relations and Zelda is the in-house barkatect.

There are several major residential real estate offices within one or two blocks of the newcomer's office. Oppenheim refers to it as "real estate alley."

Some local real estate agents interviewed caution that it isn't an easy market.

"Everybody gets along here," says veteran La Jolla agent Maxine Gellens. "I welcome them, but they're going to have a hard time." She notes that housing sales here are almost at a standstill, gridlocked by high interest rates and very little inventory.

Another agent wondered if The Oppenheim Group plans to be a serious player in San Diego or if the move is more of a brand expansion.

Andrew Nelson, longtime president and owner of Willis Allen Real Estate, wishes the newcomers luck but questions whether the glitz and glamour approach will sell well in La Jolla, where folks tend to be lower key and more laid back than in Hollywood.

Oppenheim is confident of success. Otherwise, he says he wouldn't have signed a 20-year lease on a 3,000-square-foot retail space in which he plans to do a seven-figure remodel. He is building out the space now and hiring agents.

"I don't worry so much about profit and loss. If I do things right, it will work out and always has," he says.

"Other brokerages are cutting back on staffing, office expenditures and overhead, and we're doing the opposite," he adds, noting that his firm is not trying to build a business in the same sense of other real estate brokerages.

Many people looking to buy high-end homes in San Diego are from Newport Beach and Los Angeles, his client base. He plans to network sales between the three Southern California offices.

"I'll be down there every week or two," he said in a phone interview, noting he has a custom-outfitted Sprinter van in which he can work while traveling to and from team meetings in the various offices. "I really like it down there."

Will he buy a house here?

"It's probably inevitable," he says. "I bought two homes in Newport Beach after the office opened there." He also bought actor Jeremy Renner's former Hollywood Hills home overlooking Sunset Strip 2½ years ago as a personal residence.

"I like San Diego."

A house sale for charity

The late multimillionaire who just gave $100 million to a local charitable foundation is about to give even more. Call it the gift that keeps on giving.

The 5,300-square-foot, oceanfront home of posthumous philanthropist Jay Kahn, recently listed for $5.9 million, has gone into escrow. And the proceeds will go to the San Diego Foundation, adding to the nine-figure gift publicly announced on Feb. 2.

Coldwell Banker West listing agent Catrina Russell said there were four purchase offers within the estate's first 12 days on the market.

The property, at 1701-1711 Ocean Front St., went into escrow last week for an undisclosed price, but showings will continue and backup offers still are being accepted.

"There is nothing like this house," says Russell, of the midcentury, modern home with attached apartment built in 1964. It has floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a sunken bar, a courtyard swimming pool and 150 feet of ocean frontage on the cliffs just south of the Ocean Beach Pier.

"Most people don't even know this house is here," she adds.

The late owner made local headlines this month when the San Diego Foundation announced that it had received the donation, considered the largest unrestricted gift of its type in San Diego history, from a relative stranger. Foundation development staff did not know and hadn't cultivated Kahn, who died last year at age 90.

He had worked in the apparel business in San Diego and Tijuana and began investing years ago in the Price Club (now Costco) and Apple, building up a fortune in his investment portfolio. He also was a musician fond of classical music and played his clarinet in orchestras at the University of California San Diego and the University of San Diego.

"He would hold chamber music jam sessions in the second-floor conservatory with the double French doors open to the waves crashing against the beachfront, with views all the way down Sunset Cliffs," says Mark Stuart, CEO of the San Diego Foundation. Stuart calls the house "a midcentury marvel."

In fact, Kahn's Bösendorfer baby grand piano and his cello, which he also played, remain in the home.

The property's value was not included in the original $100 million gift. When the sale closes, proceeds will be added to the foundation's Jay Kahn Endowment Fund for ongoing improvement of San Diego's quality of life, Stuart confirmed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .