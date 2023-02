WFMZ-TV Online

Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' actor, dead at 27 By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN, 9 days ago

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN, 9 days ago

Austin Majors, a former child actor best known for his role on "NYPD Blue," has died, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. He ...