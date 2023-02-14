Open in App
WANE 15

Idris Elba rules himself out as James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsWBr_0kmqylr000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Actor Idris Elba says he’s going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond.

Speaking Tuesday to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig’s demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called “No Time to Die.”

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series “Luther,” Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

“It’s very dark,” Elba said of the series. “We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is due to come out in American theaters on Feb. 24, then stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, reps confirm

Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the American television series “The Wire” and the recent movie “Beast.”

While on stage, Elba discussed an upcoming film he’s working on with the American actor and wrestler John Cena called “The Heads of State.”

“He plays the American president. I play the British prime minister,” Elba said. “We get into a caper. I’m very excited about doing that because leadership comes in many different forms.”

In recent weeks, Elba has appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba received an award for their work on food security in Africa. Elba also has worked as an anti-crime ambassador with his “Don’t Stab Your Future” initiative in the United Kingdom, where he grew up in east London.

During his talk, Elba urged nations to invest more in creative industries, saying it can provide an economic engine that provides jobs to their youth. In particular, he said creative jobs could greatly help countries in Africa.

“I believe that Africa, especially as a continent, needs to hold a narrative, change a narrative,” he said.

Discussing storytelling, Elba also praised Dubai for its “incredible tourism story” that it has developed over the last decades. The city-state is seeing a new real estate boom, fueled in part by Russian cash amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“I think Dubai should win an Oscar because the (place) is incredible,” Elba said to applause. “It’s a very, very good job and other countries should take note.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heritage soccer’s Cain chooses Trine
Angola, IN6 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN12 hours ago
GOTW Preview: Homestead at Norwell
Ossian, IN16 hours ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Saint Francis advances to Crossroad League semifinals
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Ohio pizza shop catches attention with ‘now hiring non-stupid people’ sign
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Homestead grad Goode back and healthy for Illinois
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Purdue University warns of basketball ticket scams on GroupMe, Facebook Marketplace
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO8 hours ago
Remains of missing Auburn University student ID’d 47 years after his car was found
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Komets open road swing with loss at South Carolina
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Snider’s Donahue commits to Bowling Green
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Daleville man found guilty of murder after killing grandfather with wheelbarrow during argument
Daleville, IN2 days ago
Blackhawk clinches middle school title with buzzer beater
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Kielb heading back to Komets from AHL
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
11 Bishop Luers seniors sign for college
Fort Wayne, IN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy