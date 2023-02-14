Men accused of stealing TV from fitness center at apartment complex near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are looking for two men who they say went into an apartment complex’s fitness center and stole a television.

CPD state the suspects went inside the fitness center of The Avenue at Polaris apartment complex at 5 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police then say the men stole a 55-inch TV that was mounted on the wall.

Surveillance images of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2043.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

