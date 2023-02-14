Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Men accused of stealing TV from fitness center at apartment complex near Polaris

By Orri Benatar,

9 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are looking for two men who they say went into an apartment complex’s fitness center and stole a television.

CPD state the suspects went inside the fitness center of The Avenue at Polaris apartment complex at 5 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police then say the men stole a 55-inch TV that was mounted on the wall.

Victim’s family questions bond after abduction case suspect’s arrest

Surveillance images of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2043.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203ahn_0kmqyiCp00
    Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aifig_0kmqyiCp00
    Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJeyL_0kmqyiCp00
    Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
