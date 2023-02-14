Open in App
West Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Grads Combine Musical Talent to Release New Single

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkkWn_0kmqyTuo00
Photo byiStock.

Two West Chester University alums and instrumental musicians collaborated their expertise into a magical new single, writes Darryl Sterdan for Tinnitist.

Prevailing combines Joe Kenney’s graceful and improvisational piano style with Hope Linton’s rich violin sounds. 

Kenney shares his improvisational performances with the world via Tik Tok. He’s a fantastic genre-bender, combining jazz fusion, rock, soul, and hip-hop with classical music theory. He has released five albums, some including covers of artists such as Drake.  

“In my life and career, that comes with embracing the unknowns of the music industry, trusting instincts and following my art, and continually challenging myself to level up as a performer, songwriter, and recording artist,” said Kenney. 

Linton works in music innovation and plays with the Lancaster Symphony. She’s working on a patent-pending product that makes violin and viola more accessible.  

Read more about Joe Kenney and Hope Linton’s new instrumental single in Tinnitist.  

