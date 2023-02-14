Open in App
Hanover Park, IL
WBBM News Radio

41-year-old woman found shot and killed in Hanover Park: Police

By Bernie Tafoya,

9 days ago

HANOVER PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police continue to search for the person who shot a woman to death in the northwest suburbs Monday morning.

The shooting happened in Hanover Park Monday morning in the 1300 block of Court P, a street that looks more like an alley, not too far from the West Branch of the Du Page River.

Police said a 41-year-old woman was found dead after residents reported hearing gunshots.

“I just walked over here with my dogs in the morning, and I saw a person laying here with a sheet  over them. It was about 8:30 this morning. It’s sad because the kids walk through here to get to school,” neighbor Alvaro Munoz told CBS-2 .

The victim has not been publicly identified. As a precaution Monday, schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Hanover Park police are being assisted in their investigation by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Teams Task Force.

