Klobuchar set for another briefing on objects shot down by American fighter jets

Amy Klobuchar and the rest of her US Senate colleagues Tuesday get a briefing on the objects that were shot down by American military jet fighters over the past weekend.

This comes a week after a similar briefing on a Chinese balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.

"They clearly weren't as big as the Chinese balloon," Klobuchar told Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News. "But these things were closer to the ground level, and actually create a danger for air traffic in addition to everything else.That is why they are being shot down."

Klobuchar said the US believes those objects posed some sort of threat.

"Believe me, they wouldn't have sent out a mission if they thought it was some kid with a little drone, or someone that's collecting humidity data over a lake," she said. "This is not what this was."

She also praised the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth for completing the mission over Lake Huron earlier this week.

"I think we all know that surveillance has been going on for a while," Klobuchar said. "This is just a brazen, blatant attempt."