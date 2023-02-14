Open in App
ValleyCentral

Gang members to stand trial for murder of missing women

By Roberto DelgadoJulian Resendiz,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26te1R_0kmqyJKm00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A Mexican judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing in Juarez on Jan. 4. A fifth suspect has been charged with the illicit burial of two bodies.

Police on Jan. 10 found the bodies of Maribel Garcia Trevizo, 24, and Gabriela Janeth Lopez Pedroza, 26, buried in the back of a home where neighbors told authorities drugs were sold. Friends of the victims started a social media-based search after they went missing and provided information that led to their location, according to Chihuahua state authorities.

The suspects, two males identified only as Heriberto M.L. and Brayan G.M., and two females, Brenda Janeth Z.M. and Vanesa A.D., identified themselves as members of the Doble A gang. They allegedly told police they killed the victims because they believed they were working for a rival drug gang, the Mexicles. That information surfaced during a Thursday court hearing in Juarez.

Double A (Artistas Asesinos) and the Mexicles have been linked to the Sinaloa cartel, which appears to be fractured in Juarez. International security experts earlier told Border Report a bloody New Year’s Day prison escape could be linked to a split between the Mexicles and Gente Nueva, another Sinaloa cartel gang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlXJO_0kmqyJKm00
The home in the Parajes del Sur neighborhood in Juarez where the women’s bodies were found. (Border Report photo)

Prosecutors at this week’s hearing said the two women were beaten – one was struck in the face with a glass bottle – and strangled with the extension cord of a portable heater. They told the judge the suspects recorded the murders and that the state has possession of such videos.

Fugitive ‘Mexicles’ gang leader killed in shootout with police

Prosecutors also told the judge Lopez was pregnant, thus her murder was a femicide — a crime that carries a more severe penalty than simple homicide. The judge decided to try both killings as femicides.

The judge ordered all five suspects to trial and said he would review evidence through July 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says
Brownsville, TX7 days ago
WATCH: McDonald’s rage incident caught on camera, suspect arrested
Wichita Falls, TX16 days ago
Sheriff: Suspect in attempted kidnapping fatally shot by other suspect
Mercedes, TX13 hours ago
Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Greensburg, PA28 days ago
Georgia police officer arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old girl who was missing for 6 months, authorities say
Doraville, GA9 days ago
Pedophile killed himself in courtroom by drinking sodium nitrite: report
Denton, TX16 days ago
LAPD captain who won $4M seeks $1.13M in attorneys’ fees
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Woman Accused Of Dismembering Lover Attacks Her Attorney In Open Court
Green Bay, WI9 days ago
Mom Kept Son in Freezing, Windowless Trailer Until Leg Was Amputated But Had More Than 40 ‘Well Cared For’ Dogs: Sheriff
Castlewood, VA21 days ago
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Rancho Cordova, CA17 days ago
Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say
Albuquerque, NM14 days ago
Robber raped man, forced him to withdraw money from bank after meeting on dating app: Cops
Brandywine, MD4 days ago
Two parents charged with child neglect and drug charges
Mullens, WV11 days ago
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
Richwood, WV17 days ago
Texas woman who stabbed and burned 15-year-old girl arrested in Mexico after more than a decade
Ennis, TX8 days ago
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives to McAllen
Mcallen, TX5 days ago
One dead after shooting near downtown Brownsville
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Bryan, TX6 days ago
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
Aberdeen, MD27 days ago
2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre
Goshen, CA20 days ago
McAllen mayor mourns death of mother and sister
Mcallen, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy