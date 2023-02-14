Open in App
Altoona, PA
VISTA.Today

Graduate of the Former Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School Honors Mother Through Philly Cuisine

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwjLZ_0kmqwxYa00
Tyrone Stewart in front of Liz's Kitchen.Photo byWTAJ.

Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School alum Tyrone Stewart is bringing Philly cuisine to the streets of Altoona, all while honoring his late mother. Stewart, who was raised in the City of Brotherly Love, got his passion for cooking from his mother Elizabeth, writes Courtney Murphy for WTAJ.  

After finishing school in Downingtown and working at a bar on South Street, Stewart needed a change of pace. He moved to Altoona where he met his wife and eventually had kids. Throughout the years, he was considering opening a food truck.  

He finally made the move by opening his business in a trailer on Seventh Ave in 2019, where he encouraged residents to get their “Philly On.” The menu included a classic Philly cheesesteak, wings, and fries. The truck now offers chicken and seafood cheesesteaks.  

“I have people that travel from 2 hours away to come to Liz’s Kitchen,” Stewart said.  

The food truck is named “Liz’s Kitchen” to honor his mother who passed away from terminal cancer. The business has received loads of community support from other small businesses. Stewart also gives back to the community that supported him.  

He said that he even gave away 35 turkeys one year for Thanksgiving. He works with his youngest son Bryce, who is starting to take over cooking all the food.  

Read more about this Downingtown alum on WTAJ.  

