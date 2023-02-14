NWACC to hold Astrophysics and Afrofuturism discussion

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents have the chance to join Northwest Arkansas Community College on Wednesday for a Black History Month discussion.
NWACC’s “Arts & Culture+” program is hosting the “Astrophysics to Afrofuturism” event which will see a theoretical physicist who published a book about some of her challenges when she decided to enter a male-dominated field. New Fort Smith rodeo pageant fosters diversity in horseback riding
“I hope that people leave this event with a desire to follow their dreams despite any obstacles and also maybe with a new appreciation of the night sky with her interest in astronomy and astrophysics,” said Megan Looney, co-chair of Arts & Culture.
The free talk will be held on Zoom at 2 p.m. and will celebrate the contributions of Black people in art, science, society, and business. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0