Bentonville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWACC to hold Astrophysics and Afrofuturism discussion

By Jacob Smith,

9 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents have the chance to join Northwest Arkansas Community College on Wednesday for a Black History Month discussion.

NWACC’s “Arts & Culture+” program is hosting the “Astrophysics to Afrofuturism” event which will see a theoretical physicist who published a book about some of her challenges when she decided to enter a male-dominated field.

“I hope that people leave this event with a desire to follow their dreams despite any obstacles and also maybe with a new appreciation of the night sky with her interest in astronomy and astrophysics,” said Megan Looney, co-chair of Arts & Culture.

The free talk will be held on Zoom at 2 p.m. and will celebrate the contributions of Black people in art, science, society, and business.

