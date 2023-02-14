How to use ChatGPT in the Opera browser

Image: phonlamaiphoto/Adobe

ChatGPT is the hottest new tech in town. It’s no wonder why so many companies are scrambling to either support the chatbot or make similar AI products of their own. Microsoft definitely has a lead right now. The company has integrated the actual ChatGPT bot from OpenAI into its Bing search. Google will integrate Bard into its Search product soon. Then we have browsers like Opera that plan to offer some ChatGPT support.

It’s not quite the full functionality of ChatGPT. But Opera has devised a first use-case for the generative AI bot that has taken the world by storm.

As we’ve explained repeatedly, you can use ChatGPT regardless of your device or internet browser. All you have to do is load up the ChatGPT page, sign in or create your OpenAI account, and start typing queries for the chatbot to answer. It’s as simple as that. Here’s a guide on how to use ChatGPT on your iPhone.

You don’t have to pay a subscription to get ChatGPT going on your devices. And there’s no official app to download.

That’s why hearing that Opera wanted to integrate ChatGPT into its browser experience seemed strange. We wondered at the time what ChatGPT integration will look like. We also wondered if you would have to log into ChatGPT to use the bot. Or whether Opera and OpenAI had a deal in place. Microsoft was able to roll ChatGPT integration out so quickly because it invested billions into OpenAI.

Opera ChatGPT integration means support for summarizing articles and web pages. Image source: Opera

Opera has explained what its ChatGPT integration means, and the whole thing is a lot simpler than we expected. The browser will introduce a new Shorten button that will appear in the address bar. Press it, and it’ll open a ChatGPT window that lets you do one thing and one thing alone: Summarize written text.

You can see the Opera ChatGPT feature in action in the image above. It’s nothing groundbreaking. We’re looking at basic ChatGPT functionality that Opera is adding to the browser. The company teases more support for generative AI products in the future:

Opera is planning to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar. On top of that, the company is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities. Among the first features to be tested is a new ‘Shorten’ button in the address bar that will be able to use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article.

To sum up, Opera’s ChatGPT functionality is anything but spectacular. The limited functionality will come in handy only if you read a lot of content online and want it summarized fast. That’s where the Shorten button will come in handy.

To use the full powers of ChatGPT inside Opera, you’ll have to load the chatbot as you currently do and log into your OpenAI account to chat with the AI.