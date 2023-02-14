Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Paul Rudd's Son Jack Sounds Just Like Him in Adorable Interview

By Anthony Dominic,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyVL9_0kmqvzMF00

Paul Rudd's Son Jack Sounds Just Like Him in Adorable Interview

Like father, like son! Meet Paul Rudd ’s mini-me, Jack Rudd!

Paul, a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and his son attended Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadiumin Glendale, Arizona, and Fox Sports spoke to the giddy duo after their team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

"I can’t believe it," the Ant-Man star said. "It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible."

Jack, who sounds just like his father, was overly excited about the win --and one particular player. "I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week," he said of the Chiefs quarterback as his famous dad laughed. "I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it."

Rudd and Jack were spotted on the field's sidelines ahead of the game's kickoff, both wearing Chiefs jerseys.

Jack, born 2006, is the oldest of Rudd's two children who he shares with his wife, Julie Yaeger. The couple's younger daughter, 13-year-old Darby, was born in 2010.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Responds After Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Gets Pranked!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals How Husband Justin Mikita Landed Him ‘Cocaine Bear’ Role (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy