Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Man under medical evaluation after spending more than 24 hours on crane in West Dallas

By Curt LewisSusan Darwin,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lbvlq_0kmqvvpL00

The man who spent more than 24 hours atop a crane in West Dallas was brought down safely Tuesday morning and is now being evaluated.

Several blocks of Singleton Boulevard, west of the Trinity River, were blocked off Monday through Tuesday morning. Throughout the ordeal, the man was seen walking back and forth about 100 feet up on the boom of the crane which is stretched across Singleton.

It wasn't immediately clear when the man climbed the crane, but he was already there when its operator arrived for work at about 7 a.m. Monday. The man spent the night there thru high winds and rain. Police negotiators tried to get him to come down, to no avail.

It was around 9:30 Tuesday morning that the all-night adventures started taking their toll. He was medically evaluated at the scene when a crew from Dallas Fire Rescue used a harness to lower the man off the crane. He has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear if the man made any threats or demands, and there's no word yet on if he'll face charges.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Two people critically wounded in early morning uptown Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fourth man arrested in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at a South Dallas homeless encampment
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth man struck and killed while walking in the middle of I-35 service road
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Man shot in far south Fort Worth, Gang Unit is part of the investigation
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Weekend shootings reported across North Texas
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Construction is underway for new Fort Worth city pool
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Dallas police name suspect in Sunday's fatal shooting at a Buckner Terrace Game Stop
Dallas, TX2 days ago
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: February 20-26
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Large Dalworthington Gardens home gutted by fire overnight
Dalworthington Gardens, TX3 days ago
Allen police still looking for gunman who shot into a woman's car with her children inside
Allen, TX1 day ago
Missing Grapevine man found safe in another city, now reunited with family
Grapevine, TX3 days ago
Police: 11-year-old missing Burleson boy found safe
Burleson, TX17 hours ago
Celebrate 'National Margarita Day' at these North Texas locations
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Early morning fire damages a home in North Richland Hills; no injuries reported
North Richland Hills, TX6 days ago
Accused car thief leads police chase from Fort Worth to Johnson County; ends in crash
Fort Worth, TX6 days ago
Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity remembers President Carter's visit to North Texas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Remembering Jimmy Carter’s impact on North Texas
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Noted Garland bicycle motocross rider found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide
Garland, TX6 days ago
North Texans celebrate Jimmy Carter's local contributions
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Flower Mound police believe man who stole from mosque is repeat offender
Flower Mound, TX7 days ago
FWPD officers drive 1,250 miles to help with the Ohio train derailment
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Unseasonably warm temperatures for DFW today, a decent shot of rain Wednesday
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
UNT Health Science Center holds workshop on the use of Narcan
Denton, TX2 days ago
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD trustees name lone finalist for district's Superintendent job
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
North Texas gets chilly start to the weekend before warming up next week
Fort Worth, TX6 days ago
McKinney's "Benji" sculpture unveiled during Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras celebration
Mckinney, TX3 days ago
Mesquite school district considering proposal for 4 day school week
Mesquite, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy