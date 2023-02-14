Man under medical evaluation after spending more than 24 hours on crane in West Dallas

The man who spent more than 24 hours atop a crane in West Dallas was brought down safely Tuesday morning and is now being evaluated.

Several blocks of Singleton Boulevard, west of the Trinity River, were blocked off Monday through Tuesday morning. Throughout the ordeal, the man was seen walking back and forth about 100 feet up on the boom of the crane which is stretched across Singleton.

It wasn't immediately clear when the man climbed the crane, but he was already there when its operator arrived for work at about 7 a.m. Monday. The man spent the night there thru high winds and rain. Police negotiators tried to get him to come down, to no avail.

It was around 9:30 Tuesday morning that the all-night adventures started taking their toll. He was medically evaluated at the scene when a crew from Dallas Fire Rescue used a harness to lower the man off the crane. He has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear if the man made any threats or demands, and there's no word yet on if he'll face charges.

