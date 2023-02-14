New Dallas PD Mounted Patrol horse donated by family of officer killed by drunk driver

Two years after the on-the-job death of Dallas police officer Mitchell Penton, his family has made a donation in his memory -- a new horse named Walker for the police department's Mounted Patrol.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Department says "Officer Penton's legacy lives on within Dallas PD through Walker, and the men and women of DPD. We will never forget his sacrifice."

On February 13th in 2021, Penton was killed by a drunk driver.

He was outside his patrol car, assisting at the scene of a crash, when the drunk driver -- going very fast -- slammed into the squad car which then caromed into Penton.

