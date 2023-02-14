Open in App
Dallas, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas violent crime for January ticks up year over year

By Curt Lewis,

9 days ago

After two years of falling violent crime numbers, Dallas is seeing an uptick so far this year.

At Monday's meeting of the Dallas Public Safety Committee, police released figures showing that homicides in January were up more than nine percent from last year.

Also, aggravated assaults were also up nearly 15 percent in January, year over year.

On the positive side, Dallas robberies were down 20 percent.

