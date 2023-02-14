Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Upcoming parades won't have to confront menacing limb

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zp8kx_0kmqvsBA00

Crews have cut down a limb that two floats collided with during Mardi Gras parades on Magazine Street.

During Monday's break in parading, New Orleans Parks and Parkways Department sent an arborist out to remove an oak branch that saw a pair of floats crash into it over the weekend.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department Parks and Parkways' Forestry Division removed the roughly 25-foot-long, 9-inch-diameter limb from the live oak located near the Magazine and Jefferson intersection," the city said in a news release.

Officials say they cut the limb right above the branch collar, ensuring that the healthy oak would not be susceptible to infection or rotting.

The jester head on a float in the Krewe of Pygmalion was decapitated over the weekend, and a rider fell off the float when it hit the low limb.

A float with the Krewe of King Arthur also ran into the branch.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Proteus, Orpheus and Centurions Parade tonight: What to know
Metairie, LA3 days ago
Two stabbed with ice pick on Bourbon St. early Mardi Gras
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Rex, Queen have deep New Orleans ties
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bacchus, Thoth, Mid-City, Okeanos parade Uptown Sunday; Athena and Atlas in Metairie
Metairie, LA4 days ago
Hermes, Krewe d'Etat, Morpheus and Selene parade tonight: What to know
Slidell, LA6 days ago
Is there a wrong way to grease a pole? A singularly New Orleans custom gets renewed
New Orleans, LA6 days ago
15-year-old shot, killed during parade identified
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Mysterious death on French Quarter street
New Orleans, LA5 days ago
Deadline day for 'NoLaToya' campaign to submit recall petitions
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD officer reassigned after video shows woman being thrown to ground
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Shooting along Bacchus parade route, 5 victims
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Group trying to recall Mayor Cantrell turns in signatures after 6 months
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
More pickpocket arrests, more stolen phones recovered
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Cops investigate I-10 shooting in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Registrar ready to accept, certify Cantrell recall signatures
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
One dead in Central City apartment fire
New Orleans, LA6 days ago
District Attorney drops charges against gun crime arrestees, including LSU football player
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Found: Stolen JPSO unmarked cruiser, with canine inside
Metairie, LA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy