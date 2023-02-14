Upcoming parades won't have to confront menacing limb

Crews have cut down a limb that two floats collided with during Mardi Gras parades on Magazine Street.

During Monday's break in parading, New Orleans Parks and Parkways Department sent an arborist out to remove an oak branch that saw a pair of floats crash into it over the weekend.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department Parks and Parkways' Forestry Division removed the roughly 25-foot-long, 9-inch-diameter limb from the live oak located near the Magazine and Jefferson intersection," the city said in a news release.

Officials say they cut the limb right above the branch collar, ensuring that the healthy oak would not be susceptible to infection or rotting.

The jester head on a float in the Krewe of Pygmalion was decapitated over the weekend, and a rider fell off the float when it hit the low limb.

A float with the Krewe of King Arthur also ran into the branch.