Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Hundreds of fugitives wanted for violent crimes arrested in Operation North Star

By Hannah Brandt,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qnfja_0kmqvm8200

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Hundreds of people wanted for violent crimes, dozens of guns, and pounds of drugs are now off the street after Phase II of Operation North Star.

It’s an effort spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, which partnered with state and local law enforcement to go after people they believe are dangerous in 10 cities across the U.S.

The U.S.M.S says their officers went to the 10 U.S. cities with the highest murder rates: Albuquerque, Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Jackson, Mississippi, Kansas City, Missouri, Milwaukee, Oakland and Puerto Rico.

In those places, they worked with state and local law enforcement to identify the top people wanted for serious violent crimes. Over the span of a month, they made 833 total arrests. They also seized 181 firearms and hundreds of pounds of drugs.

Michigan State Shooting: Police say 3 killed, 5 injured, suspect had no connection to school

“If the United States Marshal Service is knocking on your door, you better believe that the person on the other side is wanted for something very significant,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “The people that we’re focusing on with laser focus are the most significant drivers of crime in the community.”

Director Davis says they used a data-driven approach to identify and target specific people, and to prevent over policing people who live in high crime areas. He says in many communities, it’s just a handful of people committing the worst crimes.

“So by targeting those small number of people then you can basically have an impact on crime and violence without the collateral damage of losing trust or legitimacy in the community,” Davis said.

The goal of this operation goes beyond just the immediate arrests. The hope is to make a longer-term impact on crime in those communities.

Spy balloon and unidentified objects put China threat center stage

“As we work with the communities, I think the more we work with them the more they address the issues of the root causes,” Davis said. “The more that we do remove those drives of crime I think together will make a huge difference.”

He says the operation aims to help law enforcement connect with communities to identify why crime is happening and build trust. While Director Davis does say he feels proud of the work done in Phase II of Operation North Star, he also recognizes there’s more to do.

“I also feel challenged that we need to increase, we need to continue, we need to keep working with our partners, because we are just scratching the surface,” Davis said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Woman Shot Dead by Ex in Front of Restaurant Where She was Leaving a Date With Another Man
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Germantown’s Booker Named Miss 6A Basketball
Germantown, WI1 day ago
Ridgeland Wingstop employee, customer arrested after fight at restaurant
Ridgeland, MS2 days ago
Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in Shreveport; will he become Millennium Studios’ new owner?
Shreveport, LA9 hours ago
61-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS10 hours ago
1st Round Recap: MAIS Basketball Overall Tournament
Jackson, MS4 hours ago
What we know about Roberta Laundrie’s letter to Brian Laundrie
Venice, FL1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Monroe childcare facility worker accused of assaulting several children
Monroe, LA1 day ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS11 hours ago
Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo to take place in July
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Man accused of breaking into Jones County home about to be listed for sale
Laurel, MS2 days ago
One arrested after bomb threat at Vicksburg Walmart
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Metro Jackson Heart Ball returns Feb. 25
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
If a Nuclear Strike Hits the United States, the past shows where Monroe County residents can go for shelter
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
NFL player Alvin Kamara appears to admit to Vegas nightclub beating in newly released video
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
27 firefighters graduate from Mississippi State Fire Academy
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
One killed, one injured in shooting on Savanna Street
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy