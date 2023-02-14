Open in App
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the chest in the Bronx, police say

By Mira Wassef,

9 days ago

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Bronx building on Monday night, police said.

Authorities found Miguel Vargas with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the building at 689 East 187th St. in Belmont just before 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. Vargas was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Teen charged with murder in fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

Two suspects fled on a scooter after the incident, police said. The motive for the shooting remained unclear.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

