Man fatally shot in the chest in the Bronx, police say

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Bronx building on Monday night, police said.

Authorities found Miguel Vargas with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the building at 689 East 187th St. in Belmont just before 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. Vargas was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Two suspects fled on a scooter after the incident, police said. The motive for the shooting remained unclear.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.