KCAU 9 News

Country superstars announce 2023 Iowa State Fair concert

By Dan Hendrickson,

9 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa ( WHO ) — The Iowa State Fair made a major announcement for its 2023 concert lineup.

Country superstars ‘ The Chicks ‘ (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will play the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 19. They’ll be joined by rocker Ben Harper .

The performance is part of The Chicks’ 2023 world tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, February 16th at 10 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair’s website . Tickets will range in price from $60-$125.

