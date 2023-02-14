Country superstars announce 2023 Iowa State Fair concert

DES MOINES, Iowa ( WHO ) — The Iowa State Fair made a major announcement for its 2023 concert lineup.
Country superstars ‘ The Chicks ‘ (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will play the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 19. They’ll be joined by rocker Ben Harper . Gamers in downtown Sioux City announces closure
The performance is part of The Chicks’ 2023 world tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, February 16th at 10 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair’s website . Tickets will range in price from $60-$125. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0