Arizona became a state on Valentine's Day; How to vote in the Phoenix City Council runoff election; 132 reasons why we love AZ

The people of what would become the state of Arizona suffered three decades of waiting for statehood , so they were understandably excited and eager when it was announced that President William Taft would officially declare statehood on Feb. 12, 1912.

Two Phoenix City Council races will be decided in March . The election could shift the political balance of the council . Here's how to cast a ballot.

Happy Statehood Day. We're reflecting on reasons why we love Arizona , from Desert Botanical Garden and Phoenix Art Museum to Harkins' movie popcorn .

Today, you can expect it to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Showers at night, with a low near 38 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.

In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.

In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.

In 1984, 6-year-old Stormie Jones became the world’s first heart-liver transplant recipient when the surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

In 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., killing 17 people in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Conn., more than five years earlier. (Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October 2021 and was sentenced in November 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

