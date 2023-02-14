Open in App
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

Several local school districts cancel all Tuesday classes because of snowstorm

By By Journal Staff,

9 days ago

Multiple local school districts have canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm currently hammering the region.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Bonneville School District 93, Aberdeen School District 58, Blackfoot School District 55, Marsh Valley School District 21, Shelley School District 60, Firth School District 59, Grace School District 148, Shoshone-Bannock High School, Arbon Elementary School District 383 and Snake River School District 52 will not hold classes on Tuesday.

North Gem School District 149 has canceled in-person Tuesday classes but will hold school online.

Rockland School District 382 will begin classes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, one hour later than normal.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for additional school closure updates.

