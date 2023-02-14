Akron at Eastern Michigan odds, picks and predictions

The Akron Zips (17-8, 9-3 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-19, 3-9) meet Tuesday at Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Akron vs. Eastern Michigan game odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Akron is on a 2-game losing streak, while also failing to cover both affairs. Defense, or a lack thereof, has been the culprit, allowing 84 points to Toledo and 90 to Ohio in the last 2 games.

Eastern Michigan has dropped 3 in a row, but the Eagles are hot against the number with 6 consecutive covers, including 5 games catching 8.5 or more points. The Over is 3-1 in the previous 4 games overall.

These teams met Jan. 13 in Akron, with the Zips coming away with a 104-67 rout of the Eagles as 13.5-point favorites as the Over easily connected.

Akron at Eastern Michigan odds

Moneyline (ML) : Akron -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Eastern Michigan +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

: Akron -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Eastern Michigan +300 (bet $100 to win $300) Against the spread (ATS) : Akron -8.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110)

: Akron -8.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 146.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Akron at Eastern Michigan picks and predictions

Prediction

Akron 75, Eastern Michigan 69

PASS. Simply, Akron is way too expensive.

AKRON -8.5 (-110) is worth playing, especially since it routed Eastern Michigan in the 1st meeting this season, totaling triple digits on offense in the process.

The bet comes with some concern, as the Zips are just 2-6-1 ATS in the last 9 games on the road, but Akron is also 4-1-1 ATS in the last 6 against losing teams, too.

Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110) hasn’t won a lot lately, but it has been a cover king, and that’s a bit concerning. However, EMU is just 4-12 ATS in the last 16 at the Convocation Center, too.

UNDER 146.5 (-110) might be the best play on the board.

The Under is 19-9 in the past 28 games on the road for Akron, while going 7-2 in the previous 9 games against winning teams for Eastern Michigan.

And while EMU is horrific defensively, allowing 81.8 PPG, Akron hasn’t torn it up this season with just 72.4 PPG, while allowing just 64.6 PPG, top 50 in the nation.

