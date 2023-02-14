Open in App
Puyallup, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

From a vintage bus at a gas station, find some of Pierce County’s best tacos

By Kristine Sherred,

9 days ago

A woman’s arm surfaced from the open window of a 1970s-era Bluebird bus parked at a Puyallup gas station, a green, compostable plastic bag stacked with boxes of tacos in her hand.

“Guys! Here you go,” she called out. One of the customers, waiting under the covered patio outfitted with three picnic tables and an Instagram-ready wall with a pink neon sign, reached up to accept the order.

It’s a dry, mild Tuesday in late January, just after 1 p.m., and the lot around the 76 station at Canyon Road and 176th Street is buzzing. Is the gas cheaper here than the Shell across the street? That’s not quite it — Tony’s Tacos is open.

A group of construction workers files through the metal bus door and up the stairs. Inside, anyone over 5-feet-9 might feel cramped under the curvature of the gleaming-silver quilted pattern roof. Half of this bus-turned-food-truck is dedicated to the kitchen, the other to hosting a line that sometimes trickles down those stairs and into the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLHGB_0kmqn98200
Antonio Ruiz Jr., pictured on Feb. 8, learned the food-truck ropes from his parents, who operated a restaurant from the same vintage bus in Renton and then South Hill for almost 20 years. His new restaurant, Tony’s Tacos, opened in Puyallup in July 2022 at the intersection of 176th and Canyon Road in Puyallup. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Having heard that Tony’s quesabirria — the fashionable cheesy, lightly fried taco with slow-cooked beef historically prepared for caldo — was one of the best in the region, I couldn’t skip it. Thankfully you can order a single, served, like the pair and the “pizzadilla,” with consomé for dipping — or, as I learned owner Antonio Ruiz Jr. prefers, for sipping.

“I like to take a bite, take a sip,” he said, adding that he has witnessed customers dumping it all over the taco, which is inadvisable considering it’s already doused with the stuff on the grill.

At Tony’s, the small kitchen team ensures each cup carries a few actual pieces of the Angus beef chuck, slow-cooked for four or so hours, lending a sense of special-treatment to the plastic receptacle. Indeed, the rich consomé shined on its own, resonant of chiles and time, especially when paired with today’s revitalizing cucumber-lime agua fresca. It’s a shame only that you can’t order the originating dish itself, but Ruiz Jr. has learned that successful food trucks benefit from keeping it simple. The briefer the menu, the fresher the food, he said.

Since opening last July, Tony’s Tacos has no doubt proved its worth from this humble corner, a four-way thoroughfare in the rapidly growing Frederickson area on the border of Tacoma and Puyallup. Chain fast-food abounds, but as Bethany Cherry and her daughter Jocelyn told me while they waited for a burrito and quesabirria, after they noticed Tony’s, they won’t go anywhere else.

Lured by the homemade tortilla, I also ordered the namesake taco, trying it first with carne asada and then with birria. The vehicle is almost double the size of a typical street taco, dressed with pico de gallo and silky, perfectly avocado-green guacamole that had me wishing for extra on the side with chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLUwg_0kmqn98200
The quesabirria at Tony’s Tacos beats many of its ilk in the area, thanks to juicy Angus chuck and a hearty consomé. The namesake taco boasts fresh guacamole and pico de gallo on a homemade tortilla. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

These kinds of done-up versions can easily succumb to weight and wetness, but not under counsel of Ruiz Jr. and his mother Anadena Ruiz, who in 2003 started their family restaurant in Renton before moving it to the South Hill Mini Mart (now a Chevron). After closing it, they put baby Bluebird in storage.

By 2021, Ruiz Jr. had developed a career of his own, cooking for private events and catering operations. He wanted “to branch off and start my own thing.” Through an industry friend, he learned the owners of this 76 wanted to take advantage of the otherwise space-hogging blacktop.

“That’s a perfect spot for us to open up the bus again,” he recalled. “It helps out people like me to have a food truck, and it helps them — it’s extra income coming in.”

Like his forward-thinking landlord, Ruiz Jr. has his eyes on making Tony’s Tacos feel like more than just a food truck with nowhere to eat besides your car. He built the pergola himself, stringing bistro lights for added ambiance, and plans to add additional seating with umbrellas in another empty space.

I’m already scheming for a reason to take me through Frederickson for another Tony’s Taco and an extra helping of the quirky salsa verde richened with sour cream.

TONY’S TACOS

▪ 17519 Canyon Road E, Puyallup, 253-878-1241, facebook.com/tonystacos.pnw

▪ Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Details : family-run taco bus with covered outdoor seating; order in-person, online or by phone

Recommended : Tony’s Taco, quesabirria, street tacos ($3.50-$15 for a 5-taco plate); menu includes mulitas, burritos, tortas ($5.75-$14.25) and a 10-inch pizzadilla ($26.50)

Location Note : enter from westbound 176th or northbound Canyon Road; very clean single-stall bathroom available in convenience store

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Well-known salon bids farewell to Tacoma Mall. Here are details about its new location
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
So long Emerald Queen: Puyallup Tribe’s riverboat casino on its way to Seattle after sale
Tacoma, WA9 hours ago
2nd teenager arrested in Tacoma pot-shop heist where thieves exchanged gunfire with guard
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Get more news from Gig Harbor & the Key Peninsula: Sign up for this free newsletter
Gig Harbor, WA15 hours ago
Armed and dangerous robbers have hit 6 Tacoma-area smoke shops this month
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Own a Hyundai vehicle? A free anti-theft upgrade is on the way. Here’s how to get one
Tacoma, WA12 hours ago
Construction set to begin at 2 Tacoma rail crossings. Here’s how it will affect traffic
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
I-5 through the Fife curve now comes with a swerve and lower speed limit. Here’s why
Tacoma, WA14 hours ago
These Pierce County parks might get a splash pad, more sports courts. Here’s what we know
Orting, WA2 days ago
Should new or expanded underground tanks be banned as city examines rules for this area?
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Late starts at some Tacoma-area schools after frigid overnight temps made for icy roads
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
Driver killed in high-speed collision in Northeast Tacoma ID’d by medical examiner
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Tacoma not the only place seeing apartment boom. This small city set to get 380+ units
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Round 2 of the All-Washington Taco Bracket is now open. Help decide the state’s best tacos
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Body of Tacoma woman lost while mushroom foraging recovered in California
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Tacoma starred in ’10 Things I Hate About You.’ It wasn’t the city’s first time on film
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
One person died in a Lakewood apartment fire overnight Monday. Here’s what we know
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 5 shuts down roadway in Fife Friday night, WSP says
Fife, WA5 days ago
Man found crawling away from home with knife after fatal stabbings, Washington cops say
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
Gig Harbor looks at New Orleans case as it decides what to do about Airbnb-style rentals
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Firefighters respond to house fire in Fife that caused heavy damage
Fife, WA2 days ago
Shot fired at vehicle on state Route 16 in Tacoma prompts search for suspect, witnesses
Tacoma, WA6 days ago
Man fatally shot in backyard shed near Graham has been identified by medical examiner
Graham, WA2 days ago
Thrift shop launches GoFundMe for support after store robbed, car shot up and vandalized
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Feb. 13 to 18)
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
7,600 were incarcerated in Puyallup during WWII. This memorial will display their names
Puyallup, WA4 days ago
State inspects Tacoma psychiatric hospital after workers complain of violence, lice
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Video: Fleeing suspect narrowly avoids getting hit by freight train, police say
Auburn, WA4 days ago
Puyallup Tribe plans entertainment district on site of former Tacoma casino, records show
Tacoma, WA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy