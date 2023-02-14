Open in App
Pierce County, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

Thieves bought so much with stolen credit card it wouldn’t fit in pickup, deputies say

By Peter Talbot,

9 days ago

Investigators with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people last month suspected of being involved in an identity-theft ring that deputies say took information from at least 22 victims and used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

One purchase used a credit card stolen from a person’s mailbox to buy $6,215 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot, deputies said. According to court records, the alleged thieves bought so much they couldn’t fit it all into a Dodge pickup. About $2,000 worth of items was left in the parking lot.

Deputies caught wind of the suspects Jan. 9 when the victim of the fraudulent purchases made a police report, and investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of a vehicle tied to it. Deputies said another fraudulent credit card charge for $2,638 made at a Lowe’s was declined.

Investigators identified the three suspects using video from surveillance cameras. A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested Jan. 31 while driving the Dodge in Spanaway. The truck was impounded for a search warrant, and, in a news release issued Monday, deputies said “numerous” documents belonging to other identity theft victims were found.

The man was subsequently charged with first-degree identity theft and first-degree organized retail theft in Pierce County Superior Court . He has since posted bail. Deputies said charges are pending against the woman and a third suspect.

Many of the documents in the pickup were stolen checks, which deputies said totaled $121,193. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said none were cashed, and about $86,000-worth of checks were taken from one crane company. Others were personal checks taken from victims’ mailboxes.

Deputies identified and contacted 22 victims. According to the release, the suspects also kept a detailed notebook containing information about the victims such as social security, bank account and credit card numbers, email addresses and tax ID numbers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pierce County, WA newsLocal Pierce County, WA
2nd mistrial in case against alleged accomplice in ’09 killings of 4 Lakewood police
Lakewood, WA7 hours ago
Man fatally shot in backyard shed near Graham has been identified by medical examiner
Graham, WA2 days ago
Own a Hyundai vehicle? A free anti-theft upgrade is on the way. Here’s how to get one
Tacoma, WA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2nd teenager arrested in Tacoma pot-shop heist where thieves exchanged gunfire with guard
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Armed and dangerous robbers have hit 6 Tacoma-area smoke shops this month
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Driver killed in high-speed collision in Northeast Tacoma ID’d by medical examiner
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Video: Fleeing suspect narrowly avoids getting hit by freight train, police say
Auburn, WA4 days ago
Man found crawling away from home with knife after fatal stabbings, Washington cops say
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
Puyallup cops who traded gunfire with barricaded domestic-violence suspect identified
Puyallup, WA5 days ago
Thrift shop launches GoFundMe for support after store robbed, car shot up and vandalized
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Fife Police investigating reported afternoon road-rage shooting that injured two men
Fife, WA5 days ago
One person died in a Lakewood apartment fire overnight Monday. Here’s what we know
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
I-5 through the Fife curve now comes with a swerve and lower speed limit. Here’s why
Tacoma, WA14 hours ago
Cops killed our loved ones. Pierce County Sheriff’s defense of hogtying is wrong | Opinion
Lakewood, WA5 days ago
Shot fired at vehicle on state Route 16 in Tacoma prompts search for suspect, witnesses
Tacoma, WA6 days ago
Firefighters respond to house fire in Fife that caused heavy damage
Fife, WA2 days ago
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seizes more than 200 rabbits at South Hill-area home
Tacoma, WA7 days ago
State inspects Tacoma psychiatric hospital after workers complain of violence, lice
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Third jury – first with Black jurors – weighs if alleged ‘Lakewood 4’ driver aided killer
Lakewood, WA6 days ago
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 5 shuts down roadway in Fife Friday night, WSP says
Fife, WA5 days ago
Body of Tacoma woman lost while mushroom foraging recovered in California
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Get more news from Gig Harbor & the Key Peninsula: Sign up for this free newsletter
Gig Harbor, WA15 hours ago
Well-known salon bids farewell to Tacoma Mall. Here are details about its new location
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Construction set to begin at 2 Tacoma rail crossings. Here’s how it will affect traffic
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
Should new or expanded underground tanks be banned as city examines rules for this area?
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Tacoma not the only place seeing apartment boom. This small city set to get 380+ units
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Late starts at some Tacoma-area schools after frigid overnight temps made for icy roads
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
7,600 were incarcerated in Puyallup during WWII. This memorial will display their names
Puyallup, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy