Open in App
Lacey, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Olympian

Lacey police arrest man wanted for 32-year-old homicide in Wisconsin

By Rolf Boone,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jNbQ_0kmqn0BV00

Lacey police arrested a 52-year-old man Saturday afternoon who was wanted for a 1990 homicide in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to police and Thurston County Superior Court records.

Larnell Washington had a warrant identification hearing in court on Monday. Court records show he is wanted for first-degree reckless homicide and use of a deadly weapon for an incident that unfolded on July 18, 1990.

Details about the specific 1990 incident were not immediately available. Washington is now set to be extradited.

Operating under an arrest warrant issued by Milwaukee authorities, Lacey police spotted the man in the 5200 block of Yelm Highway Southeast on Saturday. He was followed from that location and finally stopped by police about 3:40 p.m. near Compton Boulevard and Steamer Drive, which is in the Lakepointe neighborhood near Centennial Station.

Washington was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail
Auburn, WA12 hours ago
Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy
Tacoma, WA13 hours ago
Man charged in violent Sammamish home invasion
Sammamish, WA1 day ago
Tacoma father arrested in connection to infant son's death
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
2 dead in stabbing at recovery center
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
Man charged with murder after 'violent' quadruple stabbing in Kitsap County
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
Kitsap County double homicide suspect pleads not guilty, held on $4 million bail
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
Downtown Seattle drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle store worker kills would-be armed robber in shootout: police
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Police investigating 2nd homicide in 3 months at Auburn house
Auburn, WA3 days ago
Centralia Woman Accused of Stabbing Roommate's Ear Charged With Assault
Centralia, WA2 days ago
Homicide investigation at Auburn property is second in 3 months
Auburn, WA3 days ago
70-year-old Federal Way man arrested for allegedly shooting his wife
Federal Way, WA3 days ago
Armed robbers strike 6 Tacoma smoke shops within a week
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Sheriff: 2 dead, 2 others seriously hurt in knife attack at Bremerton home
Bremerton, WA3 days ago
Kent Police find missing 64-year-old man safe | Update
Kent, WA1 day ago
Greggette Guy's family still searching for answers nearly 11 years after she was murdered near Alki Beach
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
3 men arrested for selling drugs in different Seattle neighborhoods
Seattle, WA2 days ago
2 people shot in Fife road rage incident
Fife, WA3 days ago
Castle Rock Man Charged With Felony After Killing Neighbors' Cow
Castle Rock, WA4 days ago
US Postal Inspection Service investigating after mail, packages stolen from building in Capitol Hill
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man who died near Lacey in single-vehicle wreck Feb. 16 has been identified
Lacey, WA2 days ago
Tacoma PD seek 5 suspects for retail theft
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Snohomish County motels bought for homeless housing found contaminated by meth
Everett, WA7 hours ago
Burglar caught on camera stealing keys, then truck from Capitol Hill home
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Memorial service for longtime correctional officer Jay Miller
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Man who drove into crowd and shot Seattle protester won’t be charged with assault
Seattle, WA6 days ago
Missing Tacoma woman found dead in Northern California forest
Portland, OR3 days ago
Residents rattled by hidden cameras discovered in front of homes in Washington neighborhood
Redmond, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy