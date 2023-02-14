Lacey police arrest man wanted for 32-year-old homicide in Wisconsin

Lacey police arrested a 52-year-old man Saturday afternoon who was wanted for a 1990 homicide in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to police and Thurston County Superior Court records.

Larnell Washington had a warrant identification hearing in court on Monday. Court records show he is wanted for first-degree reckless homicide and use of a deadly weapon for an incident that unfolded on July 18, 1990.

Details about the specific 1990 incident were not immediately available. Washington is now set to be extradited.

Operating under an arrest warrant issued by Milwaukee authorities, Lacey police spotted the man in the 5200 block of Yelm Highway Southeast on Saturday. He was followed from that location and finally stopped by police about 3:40 p.m. near Compton Boulevard and Steamer Drive, which is in the Lakepointe neighborhood near Centennial Station.

Washington was taken into custody without incident, according to police.