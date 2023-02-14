City of East Lansing closes offices, schools cancel classes in wake of MSU shooting

EAST LANSING - City officials announced offices would be closed to the public Tuesday and that drop-in counseling services would be made available to the community in the wake of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University's campus Monday night.

"Our hearts go out to all of the victims of this horrific act of violence as well as their family and friends," interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro said in a statement posted to the city's Facebook page just after 2 a.m. "East Lansing and MSU have always shared in each other’s victories and each other’s losses. Tonight, we hold space while we grapple with this devastating loss of life together."

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a single gunman shot eight people, three fatally, on MSU's campus before escaping across town. He eventually killed himself when confronted by police on Lansing's north side. Police say the man had no apparent ties to MSU.

According to East Lansing's release, East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Public Library, East Lansing Prime Time, 54B District Court and the city's Department of Public Works will be closed Tuesday.

The Hannah Community Center was set to open at 8 a.m. and counseling will be made available to the community there beginning at 9 a.m.

Monday night, MSU canceled all campus activities for the next two days, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities.

Several local school districts, including East Lansing, Okemos, Haslett, Lansing, Williamston, Holt, Dansville, Mason, Waverly and Webberville, canceled classes for Tuesday.

In an email to families Tuesday morning, Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart said classes in the school district would take place Tuesday, except for classes at Lasing Community College. Counselors would be available to speak with students during the day, she said.

"In response to the tragic event taking place on MSU campus last evening, Eaton RESA will be deploying staff to support MSU students and staff in conjunction with Ingham, Clinton, and Shiawassee ISDs," Stewart said.

"As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school," State Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night. While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence."

In a statement posted on Twitter U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, said it is "hard to describe the agony we’re feeling in East Lansing tonight. Our hearts are breaking for the families of the students who were killed, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Spartan community."

Slotkin thanked the "hundreds of law enforcement and first responders who have rushed to East Lansing and put themselves in danger to save lives.

"The Spartan family is strong, and as devastating as tonight has been, I know that Michiganders and Americans of all stripes are wrapping their arms around East Lansing and our Spartans to mourn alongside us and to lift us up," she said in the statement.

Police have said they will have a heavy presence on campus over the next few days following the shooting.

Police conducted a briefing at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

