Which Oregon Duck legends should be added to the ‘Shout!’ video?

One of the greatest current traditions in all of sports takes place inside Autzen Stadium during the intermission between 3rd and 4th quarters of football games.

Fans know it’s coming. Players know it’s coming. TV crews across the nation know it’s coming, readying their cameras for the exuberant explosion getting set to take place in Eugene.

The singing of “Shout!” has become one of the time-honored traditions in college football over the last decade or so. An ode to Otis Day and the Knights, the popular fictional band from National Lampoon’s Animal House — which was filmed on the University of Oregon campus — the crowd at Autzen always turns into a frenzy for a span of several minutes in between quarters, with a well-produced Nike video playing on the jumbotron.

The video — a remake of arguably the most popular scene in Animal House — features some of the most legendary athletes and figures to be associated with the Ducks over the years. Here are just a few featured in the video:

Marcus Mariota

Joey Harrington

Ahmad Rashad

LaMichael James

Kenjon Barner

Dennis Dixon

Kenny Wheaton

Dan Fouts

Ashton Eaton

Galen Rupp

Neil Everett

English Gardner

That’s a great list of Oregon legends, but it is undoubtedly missing some names. This past week on the Sco-ing Long podcast, I was lucky enough to talk to Joey Harrington, one of the prominent figures of that ‘Shout!’ video. Of course, I asked him whether or not he thought the video should be updated to include some of the newest Oregon legends. His answer may surprise you.

It’s hard to disagree with Harrington. While the list of great Oregon athletes will continue to grow, the competition for screen time will grow as well. It’s only so long of a song, and by adding a handful of Duck legends who were left out the first time, you would be taking away from those who made it.

However, in a perfect world, there’s no cap on who gets to be in the video, and “Shout!” becomes a defacto “fan version” of the Oregon Ducks Hall of Fame.

In this world, here are some names that I would like to see added to the video, in no particular order.

Note: It needs to be said that creating this list was much harder than I originally thought. My first draft had well over 50 names on it of players who I believed should make the cut. Even in a perfect world, that’s too many. So I forced myself to cut it down to 30 names. There are unlimited honorable mentions that I could go through. However, these are the most deserving in my mind.

Phil Knight

To be honest, I think it's a mistake that Uncle Phil wasn't included in the first edition of the Shout video. There's no singular figure who means more to the University of Oregon than Knight.

Sabrina Ionescu

I think Sabrina Ionescu is dangerously close to taking over the top spot among Oregon Duck fan favorite leaderboards. If they were to ever add players to the video, she is at the top of the list.

Justin Herbert

The same could be said for Justin Herbert, who is the most successful NFL QB that Oregon has had in quite a while. And to be honest, seeing Herbert forced to dance around and act silly on camera would be absolutely incredible.

Devon Allen

One of the fastest Ducks to ever live. Any Olympic sprinter, and an NFL wide receiver who made it to Super Bowl LVII on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Devon Allen would be a fun addition to the video.

Luke Jackson

Half of the 'Luke to Luke' duo that took Oregon basketball by storm at the start of the century. Luke Jackson is among the best players to ever put on Ducks' basketball uniform. He definitely belongs in the video.

Luke Ridnour

The other half of the 'Luke to Luke' duo, Ridnour holds a big part of Oregon history and will go down as one of the best players in school history.

Haloti Ngata

Can you imagine watching a grizzly of a man like Haloti Ngata dancing around with Otis Day and the Knights? Forget his legendary Oregon and NFL career, we need him in the video for that sight alone.

Jonathan Stewart

Jonathan Stewart is among the best running backs to ever play at Oregon, and he had a great NFL career after leaving Eugene as well. His place in the video would be well deserved.

TJ Ward

It's hard to find many players who were as feared on defense as TJ Ward was with the Ducks. I'm sure fans would love to see him back home on the jumbotron inside Autzen Stadium.

Raevyn Rogers

Her image has been immortalized on the Bowerman Tower at Hayward Field; it only feels right that Raevyn Rogers also be included in a new Shout video.

Jenna Prandini

A silver medalist in the 2020 Olympic Games and a gold medalist at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships in Eugene, Jenna Prandini is among the best track stars to ever come from Oregon.

Joseph Young

Joey Buckets! You're telling him fans wouldn't be ecstatic to see him in the Shout video? No chance.

Payton Pritchard

If you're looking at the best point guards to ever play for the Ducks, Payton Pritchard has a really good case. He's 4th on the career scoring list, 1st in the career assists list, and 2nd in the career steals list. I think he belongs in the Shout club.

Aaron Brooks

Personally, when I think back to the Mac Court days in Eugene, I think of Aaron Brooks and Ernie Kent. Those who are as 'Oregon Basketball' as it gets.

Satou Sabally

You never turn down the opportunity to get a unicorn in your video, right? Satou Sabally had an incredible career at Oregon, and she's continuing it as one of the many rising faces in the WNBA as well.

Ruthy Hebard

As part of the Sabrina, Satou, Ruthy trio, Hebard was a part of arguably the most historic run of Oregon women's basketball, getting stopped just short of a national championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would love to see her on this list of players in an extended video.

De'Anthony Thomas

What more do you need to say about De'Anthony Thomas that hasn't already been said? He was the most explosive player in Oregon Ducks history, and arguably one of the most explosive players in college football history as well. I think he absolutely deserves to be on this list.

Troy Dye

While Troy Dye had some great on-field performances, it's arguably his off-field performances during "Shout!" that are why I want to put him on this list. Nobody enjoyed those three minutes between the 3rd and 4th quarter more than Dye. It would be cool to see that come full circle.

Darron Thomas

I don't think that Darron Thomas gets enough shine for his career at Oregon, preluding the Marcus Mariota era. Still, he led the Ducks to the 2011 BCS Championship game and helped them win the 2012 Rose Bowl. That's enough to get a cameo in this video for me.

Walter Thurmond III

Walter Thurmond III was among the most beloved players of the Mike Bellotti era, and his dominance on defense led to a nice NFL career as well. I think he deserves to be in the video.

Penei Sewell

Arguably the best offensive lineman in Ducks' history, it would be fun to see Penei Sewell get into the video as one of the new-age additions to go along with the historic figures.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Much like both Penei Sewell and Justin Herbert, it feels like Kayvon Thibodeaux has a place among the new-age group of entrants onto this list. You know he would thrive when the camera started rolling.

Geoff Schwartz

Partly for his play while at Oregon, and party for the way in which he's been able to become a legitimate sports analyst in the media world, I think that it would be cool to see Geoff Schwartz be included here.

Fred Jones

If you're putting Luke and Luke in the video, it would be hard to leave Freddie Jones out. He represents one of the most fun eras of Oregon Ducks basketball.

Dillon Brooks

While his NBA career has seen a bit of a heel turn as far as antics go, Dillon Brooks was one of the most entertaining players to watch at Matthew Knight Arena this past decade.

Jordan Bell

To go along with Dillon Brooks, it would be cool to see someone like Jordan Bell — a key member of Oregon's Final Four team in 2017 — get some shine as well.

Royce Freeman

Are you going to leave the No. 1 rusher in Oregon history (yards and touchdowns) off of the list? I don't think that's a good idea.

Patrick Chung

Patrick Chung was an electric player in Eugene, he has as many Super Bowl rings as any player in the history of the Ducks. I think that's reason enough to include him in the video.

Ed Dickson

Ed Dickson was the best tight end in Oregon history, holding multiple school records up to this point. He also went on to win a Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers as well.

Byron Marshall

Byron Marshall was a key piece of Oregon's 2014 team that made it to the College Football Playoff, and one of the better receiving backs in Oregon history.

