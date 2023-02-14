Norse Atlantic Airways unveils two new routes from the US to London

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

Norse Atlantic today announced the launch of two new routes from the US to London Gatwick. Travelers can fly from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) directly to England’s capital.

The first flight is set to take off on May 25 th and tickets will go on sale on February 13 th. Prices will start as low as $187 (one-way), meaning that a visit to The Ritz isn’t out of the question when it comes to budgeting.

One-way lead in fares to London from:

Orlando $187

Fort Lauderdale $192

The flights from Orlando will begin on May 25 th, 2023 and Fort Lauderdale on May 26 th, 2023. The new routes will be in addition to the current daily New York to London service. Flights from Orlando will operate four times a week in May and June and then a daily service in the height of the summer peak season, with fares starting from $187 (one-way), including taxes. Flights from Fort Lauderdale will operate three times a week in May and June and then four times a week for the rest of the summer season, with fares starting from $192 (one-way), including taxes. Flights are available to book now at www.flynorse.com.

“We are very pleased to announce two new routes to London Gatwick from the US. In addition to our current daily New York flights, we will also be releasing for sale further destinations between US and London by the end of February. As a result, Norse Atlantic Airways will serve more destinations from the US to London Gatwick than any other carrier this summer. We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and a fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

“London is one of the most famous cities in the world and we are so happy to help Americans to experience everything the capital has to offer with such incredible flights. Norse know how important trips like this are to travelers, and for many, London no longer has to be seen as a destination that is out of reach. I’m so excited to strengthen the US-London bond and give people the opportunity to visit overseas,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO.

The airline currently offers premium budget flights to the following destinations. T he fares are for Economy Light, one-way and include all taxes:

US

$

JFK-OSL

199.00

FLL-OSL

219.00

LAX-OSL

260.00

JFK-LGW

179.00

JFK-BER

189.00

FLL-BER

259.00

JFK-CDG

219.00

JFK-FCO

259.00

MCO-LGW

187.00

FLL-LGW

192.00

To book and for more information on Norse Atlantic please visit www.flynorse.com

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin, Paris and Rome. The company’s first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

