NuMat Technologies Announces Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey M. Dysard, as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

NuMat Technologies, Inc. (“NuMat”), a materials technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey M. Dysard, as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Dysard brings to NuMat almost 25 years of experience in executive and senior R&D and operations roles at leading edge global materials technology companies in the semiconductor and energy industries. He comes to NuMat after serving as Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and President, Performance Materials, of CMC Materials, Inc., a publicly-traded, multinational specialty materials company that was acquired by Entegris, Inc. in 2022. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at CMC, including as the General Manager of the Electronic Materials businesses, and in the R&D organization. Before joining CMC in 2005, Dr. Dysard held senior scientist positions at Exxon Mobil Corporation, with a focus on clean fuels and catalyst technologies. Dr. Dysard received a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a named inventor of more than 30 U.S. patents.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeff Dysard to NuMat,” said Ben Hernandez, NuMat’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff’s proven executive and materials technology experience in key technology sectors complementary to NuMat’s will strengthen our leadership and ability to deliver innovative solutions to the semiconductor, life sciences, energy and industrial industries.”

About NuMat Technologies, Inc.

NuMat Technologies is a materials technology company, innovating at the intersection of high-performance computing, data engineering and chemistry to deliver transformational solutions to the semiconductor, life sciences, energy and industrial sectors. A pioneer in the field of Programmable Chemistries including Metal-Organic Frameworks (“MOFs”), NuMat programs materials to uniquely interact with target molecules at the atomic level, and then integrates these materials into next-generation encapsulation, separation and catalytic solutions. NuMat provides a total solutions platform for product commercialization, pairing world-class material discovery software with application development and manufacturing expertise. www.numat.com

