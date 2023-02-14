Relode Announces New Integration Partnership with iCIMS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

Relode, a company transforming recruiting with its unique approach to helping companies find qualified candidates faster, today announced a new integration partnership with iCIMS, the talent cloud company. The new candidate matching integration is now available in the iCIMS Marketplace and will help joint customers to more effectively find qualified, interview-ready candidates – specifically for critical, hard-to-fill healthcare roles – and seamlessly advance talent through the application and hiring process.

“As recruiting organizations face greater uncertainty and tightening labor markets, our integration and partnership with iCIMS will help organizations to build and maintain workforces that will drive the next level of success,” said Peter Clare, CEO of Relode. “Our shared strength in the healthcare and technology sectors will help joint customers to more easily identify a representative slate of interview-ready candidates, faster and at a higher level of quality all in one place, without ever having to leave the iCIMS platform.”

Healthcare organizations are experiencing a hiring crisis. iCIMS data shows job applications to healthcare roles are down month-over-month, and healthcare employers have less-qualified applicants in their talent pool, receiving on average 14 applicants per job opening. Relode and iCIMS bring market-leading technology, expertise, and an expansive network, and together, will help customers to find the right talent.

The integration will allow iCIMS talent teams to experience the continued convenience of managing their workflow in the iCIMS Talent Cloud, while Relode’s network of recruiters handles sourcing and vetting talent before presenting candidate information through the platform. Streamlining this process will help to ease the burden on overextended talent acquisition managers and free up time for them to focus on interviewing and onboarding.

Relode is shaking up the staffing world with its highly-rated, subscription-based talent acquisition platform. The company’s targeted sourcing strategy involves utilizing its network of over 4,000 recruiters to help organizations find qualified, interview-ready candidates. Additionally, Relode’s strong focus on diversity and inclusion, both in the recruiters they work with and the talent they find, helps companies reach their DEIB goals. For more information, visit https://www.relode.com/.

