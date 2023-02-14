TÜV SÜD Appoints Dr. Fabian Schober as New CEO of Americas Region

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

TÜV SÜD, a leading global technical service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fabian Schober as the new CEO of TÜV SÜD in Americas, effective immediately.

Dr. Schober brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having held several senior leadership positions within TÜV SÜD since 2008. After starting in Corporate M&A, he served as the CFO of TÜV SÜD Rail and then the CFO of the Real Estate & Infrastructure division. In January 2017, Dr. Schober assumed the role of CFO of the Americas region, where he has been highly successful. Dr. Schober has a PhD from the University of St. Gallen and completed the General Management Program at the Harvard School of Business.

TÜV SÜD is confident that Dr. Schober’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and success in the Americas. He will be based in the company’s regional headquarters in Wakefield, MA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schober to this new role at TÜV SÜD,” said Ishan Palit, Global COO and Member of the Board of Management at TÜV SÜD. “His proven track record in the region and deep experience in the industry make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and success in this important market.”

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safety and reliability. http://www.tuvsud.com/en-us

