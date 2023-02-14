Electronic Trading Platform Octaura Expands with Newest Hire: Chief Technology Officer, Luis Carballo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

Octaura, the electronic trading platform for syndicated loans, today announced the appointment of Luis Carballo as the company’s first Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Carballo has been tapped to further lead the way financial market operations and technology work together, having strategically positioned several new products for successful development throughout his career.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005280/en/

Luis Carballo, CTO of Octaura (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Carballo brings a wealth of knowledge from the various senior level positions he has held overseeing trading platform software engineering and application development. Most recently, Mr. Carballo was CTO at Cencor where he facilitated information technology strategy for the companies within the financial group. He created the product architecture to prop up Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), Mexico’s second stock exchange.

“I’m excited to welcome Luis to the executive team,” said Brian Bejile, CEO of Octaura. “Luis will play a central role leading Octaura and its loan market participants toward a more accessible and dynamic technological future. His demonstrated leadership across a broad spectrum of domains within technology management is second to none.”

“Octaura is already innovating technologically in many ways,” said Luis Carballo. “I look forward to spearheading a robust team and providing next generation products that will revolutionize the structured credit markets.”

This announcement comes just weeks after Octaura’s successful execution of initial syndicated loan trades with 10 buy-side investors. Octaura will continue onboarding interested buy-side and sell-side participants and additional order management system providers seeking to get early access to the platform. The company has plans to continue to expand more with key hires to follow.

For additional information and updates, please visit: octaura.com

About Octaura

Octaura is an industry-led electronic trading, data, and analytics solution for syndicated loans. Founded as an independent company in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of modernizing the syndicated loan and structured credit markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit Octaura.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005280/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations

Gregory Papajohn

Archie Group for Octaura

(917) 287-3626

gregory@archiegroup.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS FINANCE BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH

SOURCE: Octaura

PUB: 02/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/14/2023 08:03 AM